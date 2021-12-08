Tracy Maureen Perez shows off Ylang Ylang gown at Miss World 2021’s top model show

Philippines’ candidate Tracy Maureen Perez to Miss World 2021 showcased the ylang ylang flower in her outfit for the top model show of the competition.

Miss World Philippines released photos of this yellow gown on Facebook on December 7.

“The ylang ylang gown, inspired by one of the most appreciated native flowers in the Philippines which is loved because of its unique beauty and its striking yellow color,” the post read.

The local organization also shared details about the custom-down designed by House of Pablo Mendez.

“It is a figure hugging gown made of Silk tulle and silk organdy that is fully embellished with rhinestones, Swarovski crystals and beaded embroidery,” Miss World Philippines said.

“It features a blooming flower effect though fabric manipulation on the bodice and it replicated the same idea with a different variation on the skirt,” it added.

Local designer House of Pablo Mendez also released a video clip of Perez strutting down the stage wearing the gown at the Miss World 2021 event.

Perez, however, did not make it to the finalists of the Top Model challenge.

Miss World’s Top Model 2021 is Olivia Yace from Cote D’Ivoire.

Despite failing to win, Perez’s supporters continued to show their support for her and cheered her on for the upcoming coronation night.

“Maganda pero di man lang sya napili masama sa top 13. Support kayo sa kanya guys sa Facebook page at YouTube ng MW…Go go go Queen Tracy,” one user said.

“Yes…ganda nang pag design ng gown amazing, but hindi na-shine or napili sa top model or best designer sa top model sa Miss World 2021…But still laban lang Inday Tracy,” another user wrote.

Perez previously won the hearts of her fans for her advocacy of supporting single parents in the Philippines. This was shared in her “Beauty with a Purpose” project.

In her video presentation, Perez shared that her late mother who was also a single parent became her inspiration for taking up the challenge.

“My personal story is the very inspiration of my life-long commitment to honor my mother’s sacrifices by standing in the front lines for solo parents, gather like-minded people who believe in this cause and amplify our purpose all across the world,” Perez said in the video.

The 70th edition of Miss World will be held on December 16 (December 17 Philippine time) at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.