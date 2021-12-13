Beatrice Luigi Gomez honors mom anew at Miss Universe Top 10 video

Philippines’ bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez once again recognized her mother in a video that aired when she was announced as one of the Miss Universe 2021 Top 10 finalists.

“My mom is my role model,” she said.

In her introduction video for the pageant, Gomez earlier said she was raised by her single mom.

She takes pride in this citing that her mother had quite a hard time managing their household.”

Gomez also said she earned athletic scholarship that allowed her to enter good schools in high school and college.

She is currently community development worker and a Philippine Navy Marine Reservist.

The Cebuana beauty entered the Top 10 of the 70th Miss Universe.

She is joined by the following candidates:

Miss Universe Aruba Thessaly Zimmerman, a 24-year-old model holding two college degrees: international communication and media studies, and music marketing and management.

Miss Colombia Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa, a 27-year-old model and presenter

Miss Universe France Clémence Botino, a fashion lover, student of arts history and women’s health volunteer

Miss Universe Bahamas Chantel O’Brian, a 27-year-old peer mentor and runway coach

Miss Universe South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane, a 24-year-old law student who’s a talented vocalist and model

Miss Universe India Harnaaz Sandhu, an advocate of sustainability and limiting your carbon footprint

Miss Universe United States Elle Smith, a 23-year-old journalist and model, with a Political Science degree from the Florence University of the Arts in Florence, Italy

Miss Universe Puerto Rico Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez, a model and the founder of the C.A.R.E. Empowering Program

Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, a business-owner

Gomez donned a gold evening gown with these fellow semifinalists.

She is competing for the country’s fifth crown in Israel.