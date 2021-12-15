‘Girl scout full of love’: Tributes pour in for slain Maguad sibling

Several groups and organizations paid tribute to Crizzlle Gwynn Maguad, one of the siblings who were reportedly slain inside their home in M’lang, North Cotabato last week.

Reports said the 18-year-old nursing student and her 16-year-old brother were beaten to death in the afternoon of December 10, while their parents were out at work.

A visiting cousin survived the alleged murder after locking herself in a room. She is now under the custody of the municipal social welfare office.

Authorities are still looking for the attackers but Major Realan Mamon, the town police chief, previously said that they are looking for robbery as a potential motive.

A special investigation task group was already formed to investigate the case.

M’lang Vice Mayor Joselito Piñol has also requested the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a separate probe.

Following the incident, the hashtag “#JusticeForMaguadSiblings” gained traction on local Twitter as Filipinos raised awareness about the killings and call for the perpetrators to be caught.

Rep. Sarah Elago of the Kabataan party-list also joined the calls on social media.

RELATED: #JusticeForMaguadSiblings: Calls for justice mount for siblings slain in North Cotabato

Meanwhile, groups and organizations which Crizzlle has been part of offered tributes after the tragedy.

PH-LEAD, a non-profit youth organization focused on youth empowerment and development, shared a post extending its condolences to her family.

“Our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family of Crizzlle Gwynn Maguad, one of our MarkAmbassadors. You may be gone, but you will never be forgotten. Thank you for the passion you gave for MARKA PH. We love you! Rest in Peace,” it said.

“Let us pray for the eternal repose of her soul and for the well-being of the family as they find strength and comfort at this time of loss,” the organization added.

The Nursing Students Association, an academic organization of the main campus of the University of Southern Mindanao, also honorerd Crizzlle, who was its first year representative.

“Today the world has lost an incredible life. Words seem so feeble in moments like these, we hope to seek immediate justice for your death. You made this world a beautiful place just because you existed. You are gone in our eyes, but never in our hearts,” it said.

“A person dies, but their legacy remains. Your passion, will, dreams, and persistence — all of those have a special place to those who are left here to reminisce your existence. God has prepared meadows and streams for people like you who have genuine intent to care and serve,” the org added.

“We hope that your short time here with NSA Family has brought you joy and satisfaction. From the bottom of our hearts, we will miss you Crizzlle Gwynn O. Maguad!” it further said.

The Girl Scouts of the Philippines also shared that it is one with the family in grieving their cadet girl scout.

“She was a Girl Scout who embodied our values and ideals; a Girl Scout full of love for family and friends; whose passion for Girl Scouting promised a better future for herself and her community,” it said on Faebook.

“We pray for the eternal repose of her and her brother’s souls. We pray that justice be served. We pray for the family and friends they left behind. Rest in peace, Gwynn and Crizzule,” the post added.

The Senior High School department of Kidapawan Doctors College also offered its condolences to Crizzlle’s parents and loved ones following the tragedy.

“Our Deepest Sympathy to the Parents and Loved Ones of our former student Batch 2020-2021,” it said.