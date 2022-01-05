Mother of slain Maguad siblings claims sacristan one of alleged suspects in crime

The mother of the slain Maguad siblings in North Cotabato claimed that someone serving in the church is allegedly involved in her children’s death.

Lovella Maguad on Sunday said that she and her husband were “expecting” the copies of the two suspects’ judicial affidavits “illustrating how these two minors brutally killed” her children.

“One suspect has been in and out from the DSWD, received psychosocial interventions and taken care of by them in more or less 8 years while the other is a sacristan who has been serving the church,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

A sacristan refers to someone who is in charge of the sacristy and ceremonial equipment in a church.

“The scenario we are experiencing right now shows the unfairness of the DSWD in dealing with the suspects and victims who are both minors. I saw how they handle with care and protection the suspects leaving my innocent kids alone (inside their coffins) — who didn’t savor the privilege of their rights,” Lovella claimed.

“Victims are always victims unless there would be the bravest hearts and impartial sound mind to fight for justice. This is the ugliest incident (that) happened during the celebration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Anniversary. Please continue to pray with us for God’s grace and intervention to finally get justice to bring peace to all of us,” she added.

Her husband, Cruz Maguad, previously claimed in a Facebook post that one of the suspect’s fathers could be the mastermind behind the heinous crime.

Previous reports said that one of the suspects, a minor, has admitted in the presence of a lawyer that she committed the crime. The suspect reportedly said that she did it out of jealousy and anger.

She has since been under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The suspect was implicated for the brutal killing of 18-year-old Crizzlle Gwynn Maguad and her 16-year-old brother in their house in M’lang days before Christmas. The siblings were slain while their parents were away.

The case has gone viral on social media, with Filipinos crying for justice and making a hashtag trend to raise awareness about the tragedy.

Groups and organizations which Crizzlle has been part of also paid their tributes to the deceased nursing student.

The survivor at the crime scene was a female adolescent who was an adopted member of the family. She eventually confessed to the crime while other suspects remain at large.