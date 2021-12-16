Netizens asked to refrain from posting pics, videos of Maguad siblings’ remains

Filipinos called on fellow social media users to refrain from posting and sharing pictures and videos of the crime scene and remains of the slain Maguad siblings in North Cotabato.

Last week, 18-year-old Crizzlle Gwynn Maguad and her 16-year-old brother were reportedly found beaten to death inside their home in M’lang in broad daylight while their parents were out.

The survivor, who is a 17-year-old female identified by the Philippine News Agency as a “visiting cousin,” reportedly locked herself in a room and asked for help through Facebook.

She was last reported to be under the custody of the local social welfare office.

The case has since gone viral on social media, with Filipinos crying for justice and making a hashtag trend to raise awareness about the tragedy.

Groups and organizations which Crizzlle has been part of also paid their tributes for the nursing student.

Others, however, have been attempting to raise awareness by posting photos and/or videos of the crime scene and the victims’ remains.

This didn’t sit well with some Filipinos who urged them to refrain from doing so to respect the grieving family and their privacy.

“Please ‘wag niyo po ikalat ‘yung pictures of what happened to Maguad siblings. #JusticeForMaguadSiblings,” a Twitter user said.

“Respect na lang po sa family nila. Based from what I read on Facebook, hindi po ata pinakita sa parents nila ‘yun. So please stop spreading it po [because] baka makita ng parents nila sa socmed [social media] and masakit ‘yun sa part ng parents/fam nila,” she added.

“A big shame for people na nagapa-circulate sa pics sa Maguad siblings. Their family begged to stop that. You should respect that. Tsk,” another online user tweeted.

A Facebook user likewise made a similar appeal.

“There has been a circulation of the sensitive images of the late Maguad siblings on the internet. In line with this, in order to respect the bereaved family’s wishes and privacy, we urge everyone who has a copy of the said pictures to delete and terminate [its] circulation,” he said.

“We respectfully request to those individuals who have seen the Maguad siblings’ photos, please do not share them. We beg for your consideration and sorrow for those who are close to the siblings, particularly their parents. Thank you for understanding. #JusticeforMaguadSiblings,” the online user added.

Close to filing cases

As of Wednesday, authorities said that they are only waiting for the result of the crime laboratory examination before they can file a complaint against the suspects.

“Hinihintay na lang po namin ‘yong result ng PNP Crime Laboratory examination na kung saan kino-crossmatch po ng ating crime lab ‘yong mga dugo, mga strands of hair, ‘yong mga deadly weapons na ginamit doon sa area to include ‘yong mga fingerprints,” Lieutenant Colonel Bernard Tayong, spokesperson of the special investigation task group that was formed for the case told Rappler.

Previous reports said that broken bottles, a knife, hammer, baseball bat and a charging cord were retrieved from the crime scene.

“So upon submission ng resulta ng crime lab, maaari na pong i-file ng SITG ‘yong kaso laban sa mga suspect,” Tayong said.

“We are in the process of consolidating all necessary materials para mai-file ‘yong kaso, ano? As far as affidavits, testimonial evidence, declarations, at kung ano-ano pang testimonya na galing sa ating mga testigo at complainants, kumpleto na po,” he added.

Tayong also said that the survivor is also included in their persons of interest. Law enforcers use this term to refer to someone who is believed to be possibly involved in the crime but has not been charged or arrested.

“Meron tayo definitely na mga persons of interest, meron tayong suspects but we cannot reveal to public dahil on the loose pa ‘yong mga suspects natin, except for [that] survivor the PNP investigated at nakasama na rin sa ating persons of interest,” he said.

Tayong noted that the survivor’s statement is essential in filing the cases against the suspects.

“One thing is sure, from being a normal survivor, normal victim, naging person of interest natin siya among the persons of interest. Iniimbestigahan na rin siya and her statement is very vital dito sa solution or itong pag-file ng kaso ng ito,” he said.

