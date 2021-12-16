Pet owners told to keep animals safe amid ‘Odette’ threat

Pet owners are reminded to keep their animal companions safe amid the threat of Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) in the Visayas and Mindanao area.

This is the country’s 15th tropical cyclone for 2021.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that the typhoon has made its first landfall in General Luna, Siargao Island at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Based on PAGASA’s last update on its 11 a.m. bulletin, its center will move westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning.

“Odette” will then pass near or in the vicinity of either the Cuyo or Cagayancillo archipelago and is forecast to cross the northern or central portion of Palawan by Friday afternoon or evening before emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 has been raised over Southern Leyte, and the eastern portion Bohol (Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Dagohoy, Pilar, Sierra Bullones, Jagna, Garcia Hernandez, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bien Unido).

It is also raised over the Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, according to the 11 a.m. bulletin.

Following the threat of the typhoon, Filipinos reminded pet owners to keep their animal companions safe and secure in their homes, or to take the pets with them during evacuation.

“If you evacuate, take your pets with you. If it’s not safe for you, it’s not safe for them too! If you can’t take them, at least untie [and] uncage them. Also, please be kind enough to let a homeless dog or cat take shelter as well. They have nobody,” another Twitter user said.

An online veterinary service likewise made the same appeal, saying that they must “evacuate their pets before the situation gets worse.”

It also urged pet owners to place their names and contact numbers on the animal’s tag for easier identification in case of loss.

The country is ranked as one of the world’s most vulnerable to the impacts of a warming planet.

It is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

