Rundown: Donation drives for ‘Odette’ victims

As Typhoon “Odette” (International name: Rai) heavily batters parts of Visayas and Mindanao, donation drives for those who have and will be affected by the tropical cyclone were launched online.

Odette has made landfalls over General Luna, Siargao and Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands on Thursday afternoon.

Based on PAGASA‘s 2 p.m bulletin, it will move westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning.

The typhoon will then pass near or in the vicinity of either Cuyo or Cagayancillo archipelago and is forecast to cross the northern or central portion of Palawan on Friday afternoon or evening before emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4, which carries “very destructive” typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 12 hours, is raised over the following areas:

Southern Leyte

Southwestern portion of Leyte (Hilongos, Bato, Matalom)

Bohol

Central and southern portions of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Boljoon, Malabuyoc, Alegria)

Some Filipinos shared pictures and videos of how the typhoon has affected them in their areas.

Greenpeace Philippines shared a video from Sensowe Lapura Bacol which showed “destructive flooding.”

Destructive flooding 4hrs ago due to #OdettePH #Rai in Naga, Puerto, Cagayan de Oro. Stay alert and safe, and demand #ClimateJusticeNow>> https://t.co/70jTFe91gF © Sensowe Lapura Bacol (FB) pic.twitter.com/xa2dPjwAjl — Greenpeace Philippines (@gpph) December 16, 2021

A Negros Occidental resident also shared a video of trees swaying due to the gusts of wind in their area.

Some entities have started to launch donation drives to lend a hand to those affected by the typhoon which is battering the country a week before Christmas.

The Ateneo de Manila University invited those who have the means to donate cash that will be used to provide food and sustenance for the affected communities.

Our fellow Filipinos need our help. We are once again asking for cash donations for Typhoon Odette Relief Operations. Donations received will be used to provide food for communities that will be affected by the typhoon. https://t.co/PQkyQGzdTc pic.twitter.com/uXxfs3C4tW — Ateneo de Manila University (@ateneodemanilau) December 16, 2021

Non-profit organization NFJPIA Region 10 & CARAGA or the National Federation of Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants similarly initiated a donation drive for their affected schoolmates.

Both cash and in-kind donations such as canned goods, instant noodles and rice are accepted.

JCI Bacolod or the Junior Chamber International-Bacolod, a leadership training organization, also announced that the public can donate cash via its “Oplan Kaagapay Typhoon Odette” donation drive.

The Tulong Kabataan Network, a relief and rehabilitation network of various youth orgs in the country, also announced that it is accepting both cash and in-kind donations that may be dropped off in Diliman, Quezon City.

📣 CALL FOR DONATIONS 📣 Ramdam na ang hagupit ng bagyong #OdettePH sa iba't-ibang parte ng Visayas at Mindanao, ngayong araw ng Huwebes, Disyembre 16. Inilikas na ang libo-libong residente doon at naghahanda na rin ang mga awtoridad para sa pagtama ng bagyo. pic.twitter.com/NkYXCbadOJ — Tulong Kabataan Network (@TulongKab) December 16, 2021

A Twitter user, on the other hand, issued a reminder to those who have intentions of donating.

“BE CAREFUL of numbers for GCash donations posted. Verify if it’s a legit donation drive first,” she wrote.

PAGASA has advised the public and concerned disaster risk reduction and management offices to take all necessary measures to protect life and property in the wake of Odette.

“Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials,” it said in its bulletin.