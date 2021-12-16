Rundown: Donation drives for ‘Odette’ victims

By
Jeline Malasig
-
December 16, 2021 - 4:55 PM
300
Victims of Typhoon Odette
Philippine Coast Guard personnel assist in the evacuation of residents due to flooding caused by Typhoon Rai in Cagayan De Oro City, Philippines, December 16, 2021. (Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

As Typhoon “Odette” (International name: Rai) heavily batters parts of Visayas and Mindanao, donation drives for those who have and will be affected by the tropical cyclone were launched online.

Odette has made landfalls over General Luna, Siargao and Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands on Thursday afternoon.

Based on PAGASA‘s 2 p.m bulletin, it will move westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning.

The typhoon will then pass near or in the vicinity of either Cuyo or Cagayancillo archipelago and is forecast to cross the northern or central portion of Palawan on Friday afternoon or evening before emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4, which carries “very destructive” typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 12 hours, is raised over the following areas:

  • Southern Leyte
  • Southwestern portion of Leyte (Hilongos, Bato, Matalom)
  • Bohol
  • Central and southern portions of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Boljoon, Malabuyoc, Alegria)

Some Filipinos shared pictures and videos of how the typhoon has affected them in their areas.

Greenpeace Philippines shared a video from Sensowe Lapura Bacol which showed “destructive flooding.”

A Negros Occidental resident also shared a video of trees swaying due to the gusts of wind in their area.

Some entities have started to launch donation drives to lend a hand to those affected by the typhoon which is battering the country a week before Christmas.

The Ateneo de Manila University invited those who have the means to donate cash that will be used to provide food and sustenance for the affected communities.

Non-profit organization NFJPIA Region 10 & CARAGA or the National Federation of Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants similarly initiated a donation drive for their affected schoolmates.

Both cash and in-kind donations such as canned goods, instant noodles and rice are accepted.

JCI Bacolod or the Junior Chamber International-Bacolod, a leadership training organization, also announced that the public can donate cash via its “Oplan Kaagapay Typhoon Odette” donation drive.

The Tulong Kabataan Network, a relief and rehabilitation network of various youth orgs in the country, also announced that it is accepting both cash and in-kind donations that may be dropped off in Diliman, Quezon City.

A Twitter user, on the other hand, issued a reminder to those who have intentions of donating.

“BE CAREFUL of numbers for GCash donations posted. Verify if it’s a legit donation drive first,” she wrote.

PAGASA has advised the public and concerned disaster risk reduction and management offices to take all necessary measures to protect life and property in the wake of Odette.

“Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials,” it said in its bulletin.

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR