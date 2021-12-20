Rundown: Where you can send help for typhoon Odette victims

More donation drives were launched following the onslaught Typhoon “Odette” (international name: Rai) that pummeled through several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao regions last week.

As of December 19, the Office of Civil Defense reported that Odette left 58 people dead, 18 missing and 199 injured.

Overall, the severely-hit regions are:

MIMAROPA

Region VI or Western Visayas

Region VII or Central Visayas

Region VIII or Eastern Visayas

Region X or Northern Mindanao

Region XIII or CARAGA

Donation drives for Visayas, Mindanao

Governor Arlene “Kaka” Bag-ao of Dinagat Islands on Sunday, December 19 was among those who appealed for donations online after the province suffered significant damage due to Odette’s wrath.

Bag-ao shared a photo of call for donations from a non-governmental organization in Cagayan de Oro called the Balay Alternative Legal Advocates for Development in Mindanaw, Inc. (BALAOD Mindanaw).

BALAOD Mindanaw is also a partner organization of the Dinagat provincial government.

The graphic indicated the bank details and the GCash number where other Filipinos can course their donations to.

In the same post, Bag-ao also attached a graphic with a screenshot of her previous post where she sought for the following relief items:

food

potable water

temporary shelters

fuel

hygiene kits

medical supplies

She also attached photos of uprooted trees, destroyed properties and unpassable roads in Dinagat Islands.

In a separate post, Jeff Crisostomo, provincial information officer of Dinagat Islands, shared alternative donation channels of BALAOD Mindanaw where the public can send their donations.

Crisostomo, who is posting from Butuan City, also detailed some of the provincial government’s efforts to establish communication between the residents and their loved ones outside the province.

Palawan Daily, a Palawan-based publication, also posted a donation drive for the community of Dumaran Island from a resident named Hex Mondragon.

READ: #PalawanNeedsHelpToo: Filipinos cry for aid for Odette-hit Palawan

Last Friday, December 17, community pantry organizer Patreng Non activated or launched the community kitchens in Visayas and Mindanao to provide food aid to victims there.

Non also sought for cash donations via BDO and GoFundMe, a US-based crowdfunding platform.

In a separate post, The Community Kitchen Project’s Facebook page asked for at least P500 worth of donations to help sustain their food programs to affected communities by Odette.

“500 pesos lang po ang kailangan upang makasuporta tayo ng isang community kitchen na kayang magpakain ng hanggang o higit pa sa 100 katao. Ngunit, magkano man po ay handa kaming tanggapin,” read the post.

Kids for the Future, a private youth organization, also called for relief support for affected provinces on December 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kids For Kids (@kidsforkidsph)

Based on its Instagram posts, For the Future team is coordinating with the people of the following typhoon-hit areas:

Siargao Island and Bucas Grande Island in Surigao del Norte

Cebu City

Bohol

Negros

Bucas Grande Island in

Dinagat Islands

Surigao City

Palawan

They also enumerated that they need the following relief items:

Water/water filters

Tents/temporary shelters

Non-perishable food

Solar lights/generators

Blankets

Satellite phones

Portable fan/tables

Hygiene kits

Portable lamps and tables

Clothing

Pillows/blankets

In another post, For the Future listed down the drop-off points for in-kind donations for Surigao City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by For the Future (@forthefutureph)

Gretchen Ho also sought for donations via Twitter through the organization she supports—the Waves for Water Philippines.

These funds will help purchase water filters and make clean water accessible to typhoon victims.

She said that each water filter costs P2,850.

Multiple calls for ACCESS to CLEAN WATER have been made via @wavesforwater philippines. For now, project for #OdettePH is only 18% funded but 368 water filters have already been deployed to 6 locations. I’ve been working with this org for yrs. To donate: https://t.co/EfH4sYYdAQ pic.twitter.com/YHjZ7as7EV — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) December 20, 2021

Oxfam Pilipinas, a development organization, also shared that people in some villages of Southern Leyte are seeking for food, water, hygiene kits, sleeping mats and tents.

They also called for construction materials to repair their damaged houses.

To reach out to more people, Twitter user @artsofiyaaa collated crowdfunding initiatives of private individuals, groups and organizations in one Twitter thread.

donation drive for typhoon odette victims!!! a thread; — iya ☀️ donation drives 📌 (@artsofiyaaa) December 18, 2021

The thread include donation drives by Ambagan Philippines Mindanao, Ayala Foundation, BTS Army, BAYAN Central Visayas, Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines and For our farmers PH, among several others.

Last December 16, when Odette first struck, several organizations including the Ateneo de Manila University and the Tulong Kabataan Network have started to collect financial aid for typhoon-stricken communities.

READ: Rundown: Donation drives for ‘Odette’ victims | Caritas Philippines raises emergency aid for ‘Odette’ victims