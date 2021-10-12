In photos and videos: Luzon provinces devastated by ‘Maring’

Photos and videos circulating online showed some areas in Luzon submerged in floodwaters following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm “Maring” (International name: Kompasu) on Monday night, October 11.

Some of the areas affected include La Union, Tuguegarao City, Baguio, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur as well as Palawan.

This prompted calls for rescue operations and donations online to help the affected residents.

Maring made landfall in the vicinity of Fuga Island in Cagayan, according to PAGASA’s weather bulletin at 11 p.m/ on Monday.

Science organizations Earth Shaker Philippines and the Philippine Weather System/Pacific Storm Update released contributed photos and videos that showed affected residents in Ilocos Sur and La Union who are in need of rescue operations.

In a separate post, the Philippine Weather Systems page urged their followers to let them know of other social media posts from people who needs immediate help.

Earth Shaker made the same request from their followers.

“Please mention us for those who need rescue and will share to our page!” their post read.

A Facebook page of writer, The Cordillera Sun, reposted photos of the popular Strawberry Farm in La Trinidad, Benguet submerged in floodwaters.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard has been updating the public of the situation in various areas in the country including Palawan.

TINGNAN: Tumulong ang Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) sa paglikas ng mga residente ng Sitio Lada, Barangay Pangobilian, Brooke's Point, Palawan kasunod ng pananalasa ng Bagyong #MaringPH bandang 10:00 a.m. ngayong araw, ika-12 ng Oktubre 2021. pic.twitter.com/qTwn8X8DmC — Philippine Coast Guard (@coastguardph) October 12, 2021

LOOK: The PCG assisted the MDRRMO in transporting and distributing relief goods to eight families affected by tropical storm #MaringPH at Barangay Elvita, Narra, Palawan yesterday, 11 October 2021. #DOTrPH 🇵🇭#CoastGuardPH#MaritimeSectorWorks pic.twitter.com/U8FpMACslP — Philippine Coast Guard (@coastguardph) October 12, 2021

Some social media personalities later joined the call for help for Maring-hit residents. They shared details and screenshots of posts on how to reach flood victims.

“Cagayan needs urgent help and assistance. Severe floods are affecting parts of Cagayan due to Typhoon #MaringPH. There are stranded families in need of rescue by boat due to the rising waters. #CagayanNeedsHelp. Kindly reply below additional details and rescue numbers please,” Kerwin King wrote.

“Hoping nearby town mayors from Ilocos Sur and Norte will lend a helping hand to the bay and riverside residents Bangar, La Union ASAP! They are already flooded there and the water is still rising,” a health advocate with the handle Doc Darbs added.

The Cagayan State University Andrews Campus Student Council later shared an infographic of official emergency hotlines to contact in Cagayan.

CNN Philippines also shared a compilation of official emergency hotlines in affected provinces.

ADVISORY: If you’re staying in Benguet, Cagayan, Ilocos Sur or Ilocos Norte now, you may contact these numbers in case of emergency due to Severe Tropical Storm #MaringPH. Always stay safe! ☔️ | @RexRemitio pic.twitter.com/N1kpULlKG3 — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) October 11, 2021

As of October 12, Maring left nine dead, two injured and 11 persons missing at its wake, according to the data from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council.

Donation drives, other response efforts

Two shopping malls in Tuguegarao have previously allowed temporary shelter in their establishments amid the heavy downpour of Monday night.

They also waived parking charges and offered free WiFi for affected customers.

Ateneo de Manila University joined other organizations in launching donation drives for relief operations for storm victims.

“Let us help our fellow Filipinos affected by Severe Tropical Storm #Maring (#Kompasu). We are accepting cash donations for #MaringPH relief operations, which will be used to provide food for affected communities,” read the university’s post.

Let us help our fellow Filipinos affected by Severe Tropical Storm #Maring (#Kompasu). We are accepting cash donations for #MaringPH relief operations, which will be used to provide food for affected communities. For all donation options, visit https://t.co/PQkyQGzdTc. pic.twitter.com/iWPpT5yR7Y — Ateneo de Manila University (@ateneodemanilau) October 12, 2021

Other groups helping Maring victims include Tulong Kabataan and the Rotaract Club of Tuguegarao.

As of writing, these channels are still open to accept more donations.

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo, also a presidential aspirant, had also earlier coordinated with the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to conduct rescue operations.

In her latest tweet, Robredo also sought help from Filipinos who have rubber boats near the flooded areas.

“We were assured rescue operations by the PNP and AFP now ongoing. Those who have rubber boats near the Area, baka puwede po mahiram muna,” she wrote.

Robredo said her office formed two teams already to assist those needing help in Cagayan or Isabela and in Benguet or La Union and provide relief assistance.

‘Maring’ to exit PAR

In PAG-ASA’s latest bulletin at 11 a.m., the state weather bureau said Maring is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Maring packs maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometer per hour near the center with gustiness of up to 125 kph, and central pressure of 975 hPA.

“Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps,” the advisory read.