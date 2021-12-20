Caritas Philippines raises emergency aid for ‘Odette’ victims

Caritas Philippines has launched an appeal to help the communities devastated by typhoon Odette that claimed dozens of lives.

Fr. Antonio Labiao, the national Caritas’ executive secretary, said many dioceses in the Visayas and Mindanao regions were “devastated” by the typhoon.

“They need shelter materials, food, water and medicines urgently. That is why we are appealing for your help,” Labiao said.

According to the situationer report submitted by Caritas Philippines to Caritas Internationalis, at least 10 dioceses were ravaged by the typhoon.

The initial report indicated that the Cebu archdiocese and the dioceses of Tagbilaran, Maasin, and Surigao are considered “severely damaged” by the typhoon.

“We are sending this appeal to everyone. As we prepare for Christmas, let us not forget the Filipino families, especially children, who were affected by typhoon Odette,” Labiao said.

“Let us celebrate the birth of Christ through our kindness, compassion and generosity,” he added.

Several dioceses held a second collection during Sunday Masses to augment the Church’s emergency response.

Aside from sending assistance, Caritas Philippines will also be helping dioceses conduct rapid assessments.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC) said at least 181,500 families in 2, 209 villages were affected by the devastation of typhoon Odette.

As of Saturday, the number of confirmed deaths rose to 31, and officials expect the death toll to increase.

For donations, these are Caritas Philippines’ donation details:

Euro

Acct. Name: CBCP CARITAS FILIPINAS FOUNDATION INC.

Account No.: 632-2-632-00293-3

Bank: Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company

SWIFT Code: MBTCPHMM

US Dollar

Acct. Name: CBCP CARITAS FILIPINAS FOUNDATION INC.

Account No.: 632-2-632-60023-7

Bank: Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company

SWIFT Code: MBTCPHMM

Philippine Peso

Acct. Name: CBCP CARITAS FILIPINAS FOUNDATION INC.

Account No.: 632-7-632-02788-1

Bank: Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company

SWIFT Code: MBTCPHMM