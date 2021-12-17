Miss World 2021 temporarily halts finale in Puerto Rico amid COVID concerns

The Miss World 2021 global broadcast finale is not pushing through in Puerto Rico this year.

This was announced by the Miss World organization in a press release.

“After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days,” the press release read.

This came after at least 17 Miss World 2021 candidates and personnel were reported to test positive for COVID-19.

The pageant organizers said that prior to this decision, they have implemented additional safety measures for the contestants, production team and spectators as they understand the event increased infection risks on the stage and in the dressing room.

However, they decided to temporarily postpone the event after additional positive cases were confirmed in the morning and after consulting with health officials and experts.

“Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries,” Miss World said.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown” Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd. said.



Philippine bet tests negative

Cebuana beauty Tracy Maureen Perez is representing the country to the 70th edition of this pageant.

Prior to Miss World’s announcement, Miss World Philippines on Thursday assured the public that the Philippine bet is clear from coronavirus.

“In the light of rumors and speculations alluding to health condition of some of the Miss World 2021 candidates, we would like to reassure everyone that Tracy has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and has been cleared to participate in the Coronation night,” it wrote.

Miss World Philippines also earlier announced that Perez made it as the Top 8 finalist in the Head to Head challenge and Top 5 finalist in the Beauty with a Purpose challenge.

She also made it to the headlines this week for her national costume inspired by Mayari, a demigod daughter of Bathala who is revered as the goddess of war, combat, revolution, hunt, weaponry, beauty, strength, moon and the night.

Perez’s national costume was also created by Cebu-based designer Axel Que who also crafted Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s national costume, “bakunawa.”

