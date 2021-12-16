Tracy Maureen Perez’s Beauty with a Purpose vid among Top 5 at Miss World 2021

Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez made it to the top five of the international pageant’s “Beauty with a Purpose” (BWAP) round.

BWAP is Miss World’s charity initiative where candidates choose or promote their own projects or advocacies in line with the pageant.

Perez’s video titled “Para Kay Nanay: A Single Mother’s Journey to Love” showcased her advocacy for single mothers.

In an Instagram post on December 15, the Cebuana beauty announced that this project was chosen as among the top five BWAP charity initiatives..

“Philippines!! We made it to the top 5 of the BWAP final round. Miss World Organization will also be coming to the Philippines to fund my project,” Perez said.

She dedicated her project to her late mother and to other single parents in the country.

“Mommy Chona, this is for you and to all the solo parents out there,” she said.

Perez further thanked her supporters for cheering for her ahead of the coronation night.

“This was all just a dream and now it’s finally happening (crying emoji.) Thank you everyone for the continuous support! A few more days before the coronation night, lalaban tayo!” she said.

Miss World Philippines also announced Perez’s latest standing in the competition.

“Top 8 finalist in the Head to Head challenge, then Top 5 finalist in the Beauty with a Purpose challenge. Now, it’s one last push for the top spot and the (crown emoji),” read the post.

“Let’s all cheer on our Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez!” it added.

Perez’s advocacy was introduced in a video presentation released on Miss World’s YouTube channel on November 30.

This video immediately touched many hearts on social media.

“My personal story is the very inspiration of my life-long commitment to honor my mother’s sacrifices by standing in the front lines for solo parents, gather like-minded people who believe in this cause and amplify our purpose all across the world,” she said in the video.

A ‘a pièce de résistance’ gown

Perez also shared photos of herself wearing a regal gown created by designer Louis Pangilinan.

In a separate Instagram post, Pangilinan shared that it was custom-made dedicated for her work for BWAP.

“Tracy Maureen Perez showcased a pièce de résistance crystal-embellished custom-made rose gold Louis Pangilinan Fashion Empire gown during the Miss World 2021 Charity Gala Night held at San Juan, Puerto Rico,” read the post.

“This gown is dedicated for her Beauty with a Purpose project ‘Para kay Nanay’ — a single mother’s journey to love. The class that can stand out from the rest of the world — a World-class Filipina,” it added.

The grand coronation night for Miss World is slated in Puerto Rico on December 16 (December 17, Philippine time.)