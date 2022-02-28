Tracy Maureen Perez invites fans to visit web page for Miss World’s Digital Media challenge

Miss World Philippines bet Tracy Maureen Perez recently launched her web page ahead of the coronation night.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Tracy shared that she worked hard to create the website for her fans in between her work schedules.

“Finally got my website up and running!” the beauty queen said.

“Have been on this for quite a while now — in between work schedules, personally making the content, the editing, the writing, tweaking the backend, figuring out the ins and outs of creating my own website through the platform given, I’m ecstatic that I get this opportunity to share with all of you my perspective of things and that it helped light up my passion for writing once again!” she added.

The official page of Miss World Philippines also promoted Tracy’s website on their account.

“Let’s support our very own Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez in the Miss World Digital Media Challenge,” it said.

“Help her advance to the Top 12 of the 70th Miss World by visiting her website and sharing her posts,” it added.

Tracy’s supporters can view and explore her website at: https://www.missworld.com/2021/philippines/tracy-perez/

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 2nd runner-up Steffi Rose Aberasturi expressed her support for her fellow Cebuana beauty queen in the comments section.

Steffi placed three crown emojis on her comment.

Others offered prayers and well wishes for Tracy, whom they fondly call “Mau” or short for “Maureen.”

“Praying for your Success Mau (prayer emojis) Cebuana to the world,” one Facebook user said.

“Good luck Mau!!! Hope to see you Mau,” another Facebook user wrote.

Early this month, the Miss World Organization, the charity organization that manages the Miss World competition, announced the digital media challenge that promotes the advocacies of its Top 40 semifinalists.

Each semifinalist is given an individual web page under the Miss World main website.

Through this challenge, the delegate will promote her advocacies and experiences in her pageant journey to her followers online.

Miss World judges will assess the websites in terms of content, frequency of posts, design and other related criteria.

Winners of this round will then advance to the Top 12 of the competition.

The 70th edition of Miss World was supposed to be held last December, the same month as the finale of other international pageants.

However, after more candidates and staff got infected with COVID-19, the organization decided to reschedule it to March 16, 2022.

The venue of the event is still at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot.

