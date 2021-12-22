Miss World moves coronation night to March 2022

The Miss World Organization on Wednesday announced the new pageant finale and coronation date of Miss World 2021.

It said that the pageant would still be held in Puerto Rico with March 16, 2022 as the rescheduled date for the Miss World 2021 global telecast and its 70th anniversary finale.

It would be aired live from the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot.

The announcement came days after the coronation night was postponed over COVID-19 concerns. More candidates and personnel tested positive for COVID last week.

“We are so excited that we are staying in Puerto Rico to crown the new Miss World!” Julia Morley, president of Miss World Ltd said.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of the people here! The countdown and final planning have begun. Our team is thrilled that we will show all the wonders that Puerto Rico has to offer as a premier tourism destination to the entire world. We love Puerto Rico,” she added.

Those who purchased tickets for the December 16 event that was temporarily halted would be honored for the rescheduled date.

They could also request a refund which will be handled directly by Ticketera.com.

The Miss World Organization also said the pre-recorded content that has been taped throughout the Isle of Enchantment, Puerto Rico, during the past four weeks will be broadcast internationally during the finale. The pre-recorded content featured the country’s rich culture, beautiful landscapes, beaches as well as its people.

“The filming in Puerto Rico has been exceptional -we have spectacular content to share with the world,” Morley said.

The pageant organization furthered that more details about the final show will be announced soon.

Those who wish to watch the event live may visit ticketera.com or the Miss World digital platforms to receive updates when tickets go on sale for the rescheduled show.

Last week, Miss World Philippines said it fully supports Morley’s concern for the health and safety of all of the pageant’s contestants amid the alarming COVID-19 outbreak in Puerto Rico.

The pageant’s Philippine counterpart lauded the organization for its efforts in ensuring that all contestants be immediately quarantined and constantly monitored within the next few weeks.

It also reported that the Philippines’ bet Tracy Maureen Perez is safe.

“We would like to reassure local pageant fans that our official candidate, Ms. Tracy Maureen Perez has tested negative and is taking all precautionary measures to ensure her safety and well-being. Amid the unexpected turn of events, she continues to uphold her promise to do her best to bring home the crown,” Miss World Philippines said in a statement.

“In the meantime, we enjoin everyone to remain hopeful and pray for the health and safety of all contestants, as well as our colleagues from the Miss World Organization,” it added.

Miss World is the oldest international pageant founded in 1951. This is the first time a Spanish-speaking honor would host its finale.

“In the past 69 years, only 15 Latinas have won this prestigious event. Among the winning countries are Venezuela, with a total of six crowns, Puerto Rico has two crown winners, as well as Peru and Argentina,” the organization said.

“The Dominican Republic, Brazil and Mexico have one crown winner each. The two winners from Puerto Rico are Lady Wilnelia Merced Forsyth, Miss World 1975, and Stephanie Del Valle, Miss World 2016,” it added.

Perez, who is currently the Top 8 finalist in the Head to Head challenge and Top 5 finalist in the Beauty with a Purpose challenge, is vying for the country’s second Miss World crown.

