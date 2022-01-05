COVID-19 forces closure of Guadalupe Church in Makati

The National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Makati City was closed on Tuesday after one of its priests contracted COVID-19.

In a brief statement, its rector and parish priest Father Roderick Castro said the church will be closed until January 17.

“During the closure, thorough disinfection and intensive sanitation will be done,” Castro said.

“Churchgoers are requested to refrain from coming to the shrine,” he said.

Live streaming of Masses, he added, will continue as scheduled.

COVID-19 cases have earlier forced the temporary closure of at least two other churches in the Archdiocese of Manila.

The Sta. Maria Goretti Parish Church and the National Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus have closed their doors to the public for about two weeks.

Both churches will undergo massive disinfection during the temporary closure.