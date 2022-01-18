‘Where is Arc?’: Bakeshop looks for delivery rider who leaves sweets notes to customers

A local bakeshop chain known for merienda staples is looking for a driver of a delivery service firm who leaves sweet notes on his deliveries.

In a social media post on Monday, Lola Nena’s asked its customers about this Grab driver named “Arc.”

It said that it will thank the driver for his gesture of leaving notes.

“Grab Rider ARC has been leaving notes on his deliveries and it’s so heartwarming! (smiling emoji with hearts),” the post read.

“Help us find Grab Rider ARC to thank him properly for going the extra mile to make our apos (grandchildren) feel loved,” it added.

The bakeshop’s Twitter account also shared a similar post.

“Has anyone else here received a note from Grab Rider Arc?” it asked.

“Send us a photo of the note if you did,” Lola Nena’s added.

It attached a photo of a delivery with a note that reads:

“When life gives you a hundred reasons to breakdown and cry, show life that you have a thousand reasons to smile and laugh. Keep safe.”

The sender signed the note with “Grab Rider: ARC.”

Has any one else here received a note from Grab Rider Arc? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LNm3RWMRi5 — Lola Nena (@lolanenasph) January 17, 2022

A Twitter user replied to this and tagged Grab Philippines’ official account.

“Hey @grabph, kudos to one of your riders named Arc! (clap emojis)” the online user said.

Later, Grab Philippines noticed this and commented under the thread.

“We hope that you will have more wonderful experience with Grab in the future,” it said with a green heart emoji.

Some online users shared photos of the Grab driver’s messages on their boxes of Lola Nena’s baked products.

One note read: “Hang in there, everything is going to be alright, maybe not today or tomorrow but eventually. Keep safe.”

Lola Nena’s is known for its pichi-pichi, home-baked donuts and toasted siopao.

It has several stores in Metro Manila and Cavite.