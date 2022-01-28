Inkanto: Inka Magnaye channels ‘Encanto’s’ Dolores Madrigal in portrait

Voice-over artist Inka Magnaye transformed into Dolores Madrigal, a character from Disney’s animated musical movie, “Encanto,” in a photo she shared on social media.

Inka also referenced the enhanced hearing “gift” of Dolores in her post.

“I hear everything,” Inka said.

“Closet cosplay of Dolores Madrigal if she were Filipina,” she added with a heart emoji.

Magnaye further made a witty portmanteau of her name and Encanto, saying: “#Inkanto lol.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inka Magnaye (@inkamagnaye)

Her social media posts immediately gained buzz online.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bet Rousanne Marie “Ayn” Bernos also noticed Inka’s cosplay.

Ayn previously dressed up Dolores’ cousin in the movie, Isabela Madrigal.

In the comments section of the Inka’s Instagram post, Ayn wrote with heart eye emojis: “I’M HERE FOR THISSSSS,” Ayn said with heart eye emojis.

In a separate Facebook post, the former beauty queen also jokingly introduced Inka as her “cousin.”

“Pinsan ko nga pala Inka Magnaye,” Ayn said.

Motivational speaker Lyqa Maravilla later asked if somebody cosplayed Luisa Madrigal, also a character from the movie.

“May Luisa na ba?” Maravilla asked in the comments section.

Ayn responded: “SIZ LIFT ME UP!”

Ayn similarly caught the attention on social media when she transformed into Isabela.

She even released a video where she performed Isabela’s part of the song titled “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the movie’s official soundtrack.

READ: Ayn Bernos nails Disney’s ‘Encanto’ character cosplay

One Twitter user, on the other hand, shared a screenshot of Dolores and Isabela in “Encanto” and asked for a collaboration between Ayn and Inka.

“Collab please!!! Ms. @inkamagnaye and Ms. @aynbernos,” the online user tweeted.

Prior to this, Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz also joined in the fun of cosplaying a character from “Encanto.”

In her Instagram Stories, she posted a photo where she transformed into Luisa after some of her fans requested her to do it.

“Trinatry ko maging Luisa Madrigal kasi sabi niyo ako yun, kaso waley di Pasok make up, hair and outfit ko,” Hidilyn wrote in the caption.

“Encanto” which was released in November 2021 follows the adventure of Mirabel Madrigal, the only one in her extraordinary family who did not receive a “gift” or special ability.

Mirabel tried to save the magic or “miracle” surrounding her home called “Casa Madrigal” and her clan, the Madrigals.

Isabela and Luisa are Mirabel’s older sisters.

The movie recently won the Golden Globe Award for the Best Animated Film category.

READ: Key winners of the 2022 Golden Globe awards

The soundtrack album also topped the US music chart Billboard Top 200.