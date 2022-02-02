‘Iwasan ang manloloko’: Angelica Panganiban’s tips on how to choose 2022 elections bets

“‘Wag na tayong magpapabudol!”

This was the message of a voting awareness video a youth organization released on February 1 for the coming national elections.

The video starring actress Angelica Panganiban was posted by Youth Public Servants, a non-profit organization that promotes good governance and democratic citizenship.

It was captioned with: “Ilang beses na tayong nasaktan, beh. Dapang-dapa. Wasak na wasak. ‘Wag na tayong magpapabudol! Iwasan na natin ang mga manloloko.”

In the nearly two-minute clip, Angelica used “hugots” or satirical remarks about painful heartbreaks and likened the lessons she learned from these to how she will choose her election bets for 2022 polls.

“Naloko ka na ba ng pagmamahal sa maling tao? Yung akala mo gold medalist ka na, tapos fake news pala,” Angelica said in the video.

“Nako, nako. Don’t me. Marami akong entries. Alam niyo naman di ba?” she added.

Throughout the clip, Angelica mentioned giving her all, including her hopes and dreams, to someone who only hurt her in the end.

The actress also said that she even defended this person to her friends.

Angelica did not mention any names in the video.

“Ninakawan ako ng pag-asa at pangarap. Huy! Sus! Para kang nag swimming sa kalsada, alam mo iyon? Wasak na wasak ang puso ni Nasty Mac. Minahal ko e,” Angelica said.

“Pinagtanggol ko pa nga sa mga friends ko. Pero wala, nga nga. Mambubudol pala,” she added.

At the end of the video, Angelica gave tips on how they can choose their bets for 2022 polls as she reminded them to vote wisely.

“Kilatising mabuti ang mga manliligaw. Halughugin ang bio-data simula high school hanggang college. Alamin at tignan ang character references. Wag magpapabudol at wag sa magnanakaw,” she said.

As of writing, the voting campaign video garnered more than 671,000 views.

It has so far earned over 35,000 reactions on Facebook wherein 24,000 were heart emojis, 9,900 were likes and over 660 were laugh emojis.

The video also circulated on Twitter and Reddit.

Some personalities later praised the message of the campaign online.

“Itong video mula sa Young Public Servants at tampok si Angelica P. ay tumpak!!! Ipamahagi!” artist Bart Guingona said on Twitter.

“Tama!! Relate kami diyan! Wag papaloko!” actor Marco Alcaraz added on the Facebook comments section.

Some Reddit users also lauded the script which did not mention any names of the candidates.

“The good thing is there is no single mention of any names. Yung message talaga na tigilan na ang pagiging t*ng* dahil you deserve better. Saka syempre walang names pero wag sa magnanakaw,” a Reddit user said.

“It’s just reminding the public to use all the metrics they have to judge a candidates worthiness. Don’t believe in empty promises and instead fact check their respective achievements and goals,” another online user commented.

The national elections will be held on May 9, 2022.

The campaign period for national positions will start from February 8 to May 7.

Meanwhile, the campaign period for the House of Representative seats and local positions will start on March 25 and end on May 7.