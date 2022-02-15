Following backlash, FB page deletes viral infographic of PNR’s Metro Line

A Facebook page dedicated to content about the development and beautification of the country on Tuesday revised an infographic showing a train system in the National Capital Region.

The infographic earlier used the Philippine map on the background which netizens found misleading.

On Monday, the page called “Above the Philippines” posted an infographic that showcases the commuter line of the Philippine National Railways in Metro Manila.

The artwork, however, showed the Philippine map as the backdrop for the train system’s route where the line seemed to traverse through Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“PNR Metro Commuter Line: Manila City to Muntinlupa City, 17 stations departing from Tutuban in Manila and ending in Alabang station in Muntinlupa City,” its caption reads.

The infographic gained traction online with some social media users trooping to the comments section to complain about the inclusion of the Philippine map. Some poked fun at the infographic and made humorous comments regarding the train system’s route.

The majority of the online users, however, pointed out that the artist should be more careful in sharing this type of information on the platform.

Following the criticisms, the page’s artist issued a note to the public clarifying that the map featured on the infographic is not the PNR’s actual route.

“Note: Philippine background only. Hindi yan mismong map ng PNR,” the artist wrote on the now-deleted post.

On Tuesday, the Facebook page deleted the infographic in question and replaced it with a new one no longer including the Philippine map.

The artist noted “repost” on the post itself.

“(Repost) PNR Metro Commuter Line: Manila City to Muntinlupa City, 17 stations departing from Tutuban in Manila and ending in Alabang Station in Muntinlupa City. The total trip duration for this route is approximately 70 minutes,” the post said.

Online users lauded the page for correcting its infographic perceived to be misleading.

“Deleted na OP. Tinanggal na mapa ng Pilipinas. Eh Alabang to Tutuban naging Mindanao to Luzon! Mas mura pa yun kaysa pamasahe sa eroplano, 15 pesos lang!,” a Facebook user said, referring to the original post.

“Yes to this improvement of your infographic,” another Facebook user commented with thumbs-up, hundred emoji and a GIF saying it’s “a lot better.”

In a separate post, Above the Philippines also posted an infographic featuring the PNR’s new San Pablo-Lucena route.

It is part of the train system’s inter-provincial commuter line.

The Department of Transportation earlier unveiled the opening of the San Pablo-Lucena 44-km route on its social media pages.

“The Philippine National Railways San Pablo-Lucena route will unlock economic potentials and enhance mobility in Southern Luzon,” DOTr said.

“The PNR San Pablo-Lucena line would also open the economic corridors of Laguna, Quezon and Bicol to ensure economic equity and progress in Southern Luzon,” it added.

The train service comprises two terminal stations and four flag stops in-between. Through this train, the travel time from Lucena to San Pablo cuts down to 1 hour and 32 minutes.

In October 2013, its operations ceased after an abutment collapsed. It was previously part of PNR’s service to Bicol.

After nearly a decade, DOTr reopened it for additional mass transport options for residents of Laguna, Quezon and Bicol.