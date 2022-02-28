Quotes, dinners, heels: What some prexy bets posted online after CNN presidential debate

For the first time ever, almost all of the 2022 presidential aspirants attended the second overall presidential debate hosted by CNN Philippines on Sunday.

The debate was held on Sunday, February 27 at the University of Santo Tomas‘ Quadricentennial Pavilion where all bets were invited to present their platforms and share their stance on key national issues.

The following attended the debate:

Former presidential spokesperson, Department of Foreign Affairs undersecretary Ernesto Abella Labor leader Leody de Guzman Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso Former Defense Secretary of Arroyo administration Norberto Gonzales Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson Businessman Faisal Mangondato Physician Jose Montemayor, Jr. Sen. Manny Pacquiao Vice President Leni Robredo

Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declined to attend the debate.

Some of the presidential bets took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings after the debate while others emphasized their stance on certain issues.

Others simply shared the scenes before and during the debate proper.

Here are their post-debate social media posts of the presidential candidates:

Ernesto Abella

The Facebook page of the former presidential spokesperson shared a video of Abella and his companions going to a restaurant after the debate.

Leody De Guzman

The labor leader shared some behind-the-scene photos of him and his team on the presidential debate on his Facebook page.

“Mga piling larawan sa paglahok ni Ka Leody sa CNN Philippines Presidential Debates,” the caption reads.

Isko Moreno Domagoso

The Manila city chief, a few minutes after the debate, shared a quote card of him posted by the debate organizer. It featured his response on why he decided to run for the highest position of the land.

“Itong pandemic, it teaches us a lot of lessons in life, even priorities in life. Sa’kin, ang importante kayo mga kababayan, pano kayo makatatawid sa pandemyang ito, pano tayo makapagbibigay ng trabaho dun sa 4 (apat) na milyong trabahanteng nawalan ng trabaho, ‘yung mga maliliit na negosyateng nagsara, paano makaka-recover?” Moreno said.

“Paano mapapangalagaan ang kapanatagan ng mga empleyado? Buhay ang negosyante, hindi sila naabuso, buhay ang trabaho, panatag ang tao. Maitawid lang natin,” he added.

Norberto Gonzales

The former defense chief reshared a Facebook post of his daughter who lauded him for answering all of the questions “beautifully, true to himself and with evident wisdom.”

“I truly believe God is with you Norberto B. Gonzales (folding hand emoji). Thank you, Lord!” Maria Gonzales-Molina said.

Ping Lacson

Right after the debate, the senator’s Facebook page shared a quote card of him. It featured his comments on empowering local government units taken during the presidential debate.

“Bakit hindi natin ikalat ang kaban ng bayan sa bawat barangay, syudad, munisipalidad at probinsya sa Pilipinas? ‘Pag may pondo, may trabaho. ‘Pag may trabaho, hindi na kailangang magbakasakali sa Maynila at iba pang siyudad,” the caption of Lacson’s post reads.

His page also shared a picture of him together with the presidential bets behind the stage.

“Kasama ang mga kapwa natin kandidato sa pagka-Pangulo. Saludo sa lahat ng dumalo!” Lacson wrote.

Jose Montemayor

The cardiologist, similar to other presidential candidates, also shared a quote card on his page after the debate.

The quote card was originally from Philstar.com.

He also posted a video of him during the debate telling his plans if elected to the highest post of the land. Its caption reads: “Thank you CNN.”

Manny Pacquiao

The lawmaker gave a shoutout to the debate organizer and to his fellow presidential bets “for a lively, sensible exchange of ideas and opinions about the country’s issues for the benefit and discernment of Filipino voters.”

“Wine-welcome ko po ang oportunidad na maipahiwatig ang aking mga saloobin tungkol sa pagbabagong kailangan ng ating bayan. Muli, maraming salamat!” Pacquiao wrote on Facebook, attaching photos of him, the hosts and his fellow bets.

Leni Robredo

The vice president, through her admin, shared on Twitter a picture of her with her team exiting from the venue while carrying her heeled shoes.

“True leadership is stepping up and showing up… even if it means standing in heels for 3 hours,” her post reads with emojis of a woman-tipping-hand gesture and a pink flower.

It has garnered over 17,300 retweets, more than 3,100 quote tweets and 94,300 likes as of this writing.

Robredo, the only female presidential aspirant, wore a pink dress and brown heels for the debate.