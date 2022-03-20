How Ben&Ben supported Robredo 6 years ago

Did you know that Ben&Ben’s support for Vice President Leni Robredo go way back since 2016?

In a Facebook post on Sunday, March 20, Robredo revealed that the award-winning indie folk band was the one who sang the theme song for her flagship program “Angat Buhay” back then.

She also uploaded two group photos where she and her daughters Aika and Tricia posed with the members.

“Ben and Ben in the house,” Robredo said with a heart emoji.

“Not many people know that our relationship with them started in 2016. They were the ones who sang our Angat Buhay Theme Song when I was just a few months into my role as VP,” she added.

Robredo further thanked them, saying: “Thank you for your support always.”

The Angat Buhay program is the flagship anti-poverty program of the Office of Vice President. It was launched in October 2016.

In 2019, Robredo released a lyric video of the Angat Buhay theme song on her YouTube channel. Ben&Ben members Miguel and Paolo Guico lent their voices on the video.

“Thank you to the Philippine Popular Music Festival, Miguel Guico and Paolo Guico of Ben&Ben, for composing and performing the #AngatBuhay song in support of OVP’s anti-poverty advocacies and program,” the vice president said on the caption.

Ben&Ben, meanwhile, formally declared their support to the tandem of Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan on March 18 via social media.

The nine-piece group also informed their fans called “Liwanag” that they will be making appearances in the candidates’ next campaign activities.

“Ben&Ben supports the campaign of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan this 2022 elections. The band will not be paid for its support,” they said.

“See you in Pasig (March 20,) Nueva Ecija (March 22), and possibly other campaign sorties. Sending love to all,” they added.

They likewise shared a photo of them with Robredo ahead of the Pasig City campaign rally.

Aside from Ben&Ben, bands and celebrities confirmed their performances at the campaign rally in Pasig City on Sunday.

These artists include Itchyworms, Rivermaya, Robi Domingo, Donny Pangilinan, Janine Gutierrez and Ebe Dancel.

They also declared their support to the candidacies of Robredo and Pangilinan and clarified that they are also not paid for participating in campaign rallies.

As of writing, the campaign event in Pasig city dubbed as “Pasig Laban” dominated conversations on Twitter Philippines with over 336,000 tweets.

The band’s name “Ben&Ben” is also trending with over 598,000 tweets.