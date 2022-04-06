DOTr’s promotional post on MRT-3 gains buzz amid anime reference

The Department of Transportation referenced an anime in a Facebook post featuring the newly rehabilitated Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 on Wednesday.

The agency shared a picture of MRT coaches with the caption:

“MABILIS, LIGTAS, KOMPORTABLE, at higit sa lahat walang ‘demons’ sa mga tren dahil sa matagumpay na nakumpleto ang rehabilitasyon ng MRT-3. Patuloy pa din ang pag-arangkada ng LIBRENG SAKAY dito hanggang April 30! Kaya’t tara, sakay na tayo!”

The post featured the characters of the fantasy-action anime movie “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train” edited to make it appear as if they were boarding the train.

Another one could also be seen sitting inside as a passenger.

The characters’ names are also included on the DOTr’s post as hashtags, which reads:

“#DOTrPH #MRT3 #LibrengSakay #DemonSlayer #RengokuIloveyouKyojuro #TanjiroKamado #ZenitsuAgatsuma #InosukeHashibira”

The post has earned a whopping number of 59,000 likes and reactions, 4,800 comments and 35,000 shares across the social networking platform so far.

“Maraming demon diyan kapag rush hour,” a Facebook user commented in response to the DOTr’s caption. The user was referring to the volume of commuters on the train during rush hour.

“I commend the anime reference but we do know that the Mugen Train arc doesn’t end well right? Lol. Anyway, congratulations on the project,” another online user, who is a fan of the anime, said with a smiling face emoji.

“Rengoku died in Mugen Train. Awit,” commented a different Filipino, referencing a character in the movie.

“Mugen Train arc PH adaption ba yarn,” quipped another Facebook user with a grinning squinting emoji.

The movie being referred to on the DOTr’s post is based on the fantasy-adventure anime series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.”

The series tells the story of a teenager named Tanjiro Kamado who strives to become a demon slayer after his family was slaughtered and his younger sister was turned into a demon.

The movie is a sequel to the series’ first season.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train” tells the story of the Demon Slayer Corps’s attempts to solve the mysterious disappearances of people on a train.

The Demon Slayer Corps is an organization in the anime that protects humans from demons.

READ: Record-breaking Japan’s anime film ‘Demon Slayer’ lands in U.S. cinemas

Meanwhile, rehabilitation works on the MRT were completed last year. It was subsequently inaugurated last month.

The rehabilitation project was funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency while the rehabilitation and upgrade were undertaken by its original contractor and maintenance provider, Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Upgrades include more number of trains that are said to be faster than the old ones and are said to reduce waiting time on station platforms.