‘Stay focused on doing good’: Aika Robredo told amid fake sex video issue

Archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan Socrates Villegas advised vice president’s daughter, Aika Robredo, to stay focused on doing good amid circulating links to a fake sex video of her.

Villegas shared this advice as part of a lengthy letter addressed to her. He posted it on Facebook on Monday, April 11.

“Let not the lies disturb you. The truth of your life of decency and humility and service and intelligence is known by all of us. Only liars will believe their own kind,” Villegas’ letter to Aika read.

“As for you, stay focused on doing what is good and be unperturbed in living by the truth according to the principles your parents planted in you,” he added.

Some Filipinos previously reported on social media screenshots of a page of Google’s search results with supposed links to Robredo’s sex video.

They told others to stop sharing these images. Instead, they should just report the video and have it taken down.

Villegas said he was sorry for her to experience this incident. He also denounced that the people behind it committed this act during Holy Week.

“I am sorry to hear about the malicious fake videos that liars have made about you. It is incredible that they spread these lies during the Holy Week! The purveyors of these calumnies against you clearly have no sense of the Lord who called Himself the Truth. The disciples of the Prince of Darkness hatched this rotten egg,” he said.

The archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan told Robredo that the “character bandits” behind such online content are trying to prevent her from doing the “good work” to other people.

Robredo and her sisters Tricia and Jillian are conducting their respective house-to-house campaigns to help their mother Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid.

Villegas encouraged Aika to let these obstacles fuel her work for the people instead. He also stressed his advice to “stay focused on doing good.”

“You are going to be a stronger woman of character after all these have faded away. Lies and liars die in time. Only Truth is forever. For the moment you suffer; but this suffering can only make you better,” he said.

Moreover, Villegas also mentioned that Aika’s mother already taught her how to handle these situations.

“Your Mom has surely taught you by her prudent counsel and courageous example of life how to handle such defamation. Fight with truth. Stay focused on service. Trust God, who knows everything, to fight this for you,” he said.

Barry Gutierrez, the spokesperson of the Office of the Vice President, previously informed the public that they have already reported the videos to authorities. They are also seeking legal action for it.

Gabriela Women’s Party and other concerned Filipinos, meanwhile, called the spread of alleged sex videos a form of online sexual harassment and a misogynistic attack against the vice president’s eldest daughter.

Any form of gender-based online sexual harassment is covered by Republic Act 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act.