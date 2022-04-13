Scenes from the ground: Commuters struggle to go home on last workday of Holy Week

Scenes of commuters struggling to go home on the last official working day for the Holy Week filled social media feeds on Wednesday.

A Pasig transport official and mobility advocate compiled some pictures from workers who documented long lines and massive volumes of commuters on the road following the temporary closure of the Metro Rail Transit for maintenance activities.

Last month, the Department of Transportation announced that the MRT will suspend its operations from April 13 to 17 “to give way for the line’s annual preventive maintenance activities.”

Normal operations will resume on April 18, Monday.

Today is also the third day of the free EDSA Busway Carousel which is part of the government’s service contracting program for public utility vehicles (PUV).

Through this initiative, commuters will get free rides and drivers and operators will be compensated on a weekly basis.

Despite the free transportation, commuters still had a hard time going home. Scenes of these were shared by Robert Anthony Siy (@goodkidbikecity,) courtesy of those on the road.

Any transpo reporters covering EDSA Carousel right now? According to updates from the NCR Commuters' GC, seems like the northbound queue for the Ayala EDSA Carousel stop has reached Petron Arnaiz pic.twitter.com/KHVChY8nuZ — #NoToPAREX Two-wheeled Terror 🚲🏗️🧦🚰🔰 (@goodkidbikecity) April 13, 2022

More scenes. From one commuter "sa Guadalupe di na kinakaya ng guards yung pila" pic.twitter.com/4swUU5179h — #NoToPAREX Two-wheeled Terror 🚲🏗️🧦🚰🔰 (@goodkidbikecity) April 13, 2022

A Facebook user claimed that she has yet to arrive at her house almost two hours after leaving her office. She also took pictures of EDSA near Ortigas Avenue.

At least two news outlets also shared photos of the massive volume of commuters on the last working day of Holy Week.

The Philippine STAR shared pictures of workers who chose to walk “after having a hard time catching a bus from EDSA Ortigas station.”

News5 also posted photos of Filipinos stuck in the EDSA Bus Carousel.

“Wala ring nakabantay na MMDA personnel o traffic authority para sa pila,” it said.

MMDA refers to the Metro Manila Development Authority tasked to provide services in relation to transport and traffic management in the capital region.