‘Wag idamay ang bata’: Bianca Gonzales tells netizens amid poll-related comentaries

Bianca Gonzales and other Filipinos called on others to spare children from their criticisms amid the turnout of the 2022 elections.

Bianca, a vocal supporter of the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, made this call to her Twitter followers on May 11.

“Wag idamay ang bata, please,” she said with a prayer emoji.

Wag idamay ang bata, please 🙏🏽 — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) May 11, 2022

As of writing, her tweet received 2,499 retweets, 304 quote-retweets and 26,500 likes.

While Bianca did not say who she was referring to, several online users agreed with her.

In the quote-retweets, they said that such behavior is too much already.

“This is below the belt naman kasi madi,” one Twitter user said.

“Below the belt na po ‘yun. Kahit gaano man kayo mag-disagree sa sinabi niya, huwag niyo pong idamay ‘yung bata,” another online user tweeted.

Some online users called out those who are including Alex Gonzaga‘s miscarriage in their remarks.

One online user shared screenshots of negative comments under a post of a Facebook user who made fun of Alex’s miscarriage.

“Mga ibang kakampink walang respeto. kahapon nabasa ko about Alex Gonzaga about miscarriage ngayon naman si Seve! mga walang modo!” the online user tweeted.

The image showed a screenshot of Alex’s post-election message to her followers.

“Sana lahat ng nag-away magkabati na,” she said with a prayer emoji and a grin emoji.

There are also Twitter users who criticized Alex Gonzaga’s sister, Toni and Gonzaga family, amid her continued support for a presidential candidate.

Toni Gonzaga, let’s be honest that you played a huge role in the possibility of the Marcoses returning to power. This is us telling you na sinusuka ka namin at walang wala na kaming respeto sayo kahit sa pananampalataya mo. Oo, ganun kalala ang galit namin sa’yo at sa pamilya mo. — B 💖 (@btrzkji) May 9, 2022

Others who were similarly dismayed by the latest results of the national polls asked each other to spare miscarriage topics and Seve, son of Toni and director Paul Soriano from hatred.

“You don’t know what it’s like to lose a child. Please, don’t use it to spew hatred. That’s never valid. Fight the system, not the people we’re trying to help,” one Twitter user said.

“And to those kakampinks naman pede mag-express ng disappointments but leave the baby and Seve alone,” another user tweeted.

As of writing, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the candidate Toni campaigned for, continues to lead the presidential race with over 31 million votes.

He is followed by Robredo by a wide margin of 14.8 million votes.

Marcos’ running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio is also leading the vice presidential race with 31.5 million votes.

During the campaign period, Toni drew flak after she introduced Rep. Rodante Marcoleta (SAGIP party-list) as part of the UniTeam’s senatorial slate, one of the lawmakers who rejected the renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise. UniTeam refers to the political alliance of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio.

She was also criticized last month after introducing Marcos and saying the latter will return to his supposed home, Malacañang.

Some Filipinos reminded Toni that the Palace is the residence and workplace of the elected president of the Philippines.

RELATED: ‘No one’s home’: Toni Gonzaga reminded after Malacañang Palace remark