Kakampink newlyweds-to-be showered with wedding services after rally pic gets bashed

A bride-to-be expressed gratitude after receiving several offers from “Kakampinks” or supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo after previously claiming she and her beau will be married under a Robredo presidency.

Facebook user Ariean Cristobal shared that “they are almost complete” with their wedding suppliers before the outpouring of volunteerism began when she was made aware that a fashion designer saw a picture of her and her groom-to-be.

“We are almost complete with our wedding suppliers even before these Kakampinks offered to help us, so I am putting it out there before ma-bash na naman kami na we did this for the clout. WE DID NOT. WE DID THIS FOR OUR FUTURE,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Top-rated fashion designer Gladi Echavarre on Wednesday shared a picture of Cristobal with her groom-to-be, Emanuelle De Guzman, posing with a pink placard that has the words: “Ikakasal kami na si Leni ang presidente.”

It was taken during the “PasigLaban People’s Rally” during the campaign of Robredo who was running for president in the 2022 elections with Sen. Kiko Pangilinan as her vice president.

When the partial and unofficial numbers from the Commission on Elections’ transparency server started coming in, the couple’s picture gained traction as bashers started tagging Ariean.

Robredo ranks second while her rival, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was leading the count.

“During the announcement of unofficial counts, some people are already tagging Ariean regarding the post which infuriated us since the placard is not conditional but imperative,” Emanuelle Cruz De Guzman told ABS-CBN News.

The post caught Gladi’s attention and she decided to offer Ariean services amid the bashing that the couple has been receiving.

“Please help me find this couple. I WILL MAKE THE BRIDE’S WEDDING DRESS FOR FREE. This lovely couple has been bashed and became the poor subject of ridicule. Let’s turn our loss (and) grief into something beautiful to our fellow Kakampink,” she wrote.

Soon after, other offers were made in the comments.

“Sagot ko na ang pa-hikaw,” accessory designer Christopher Munar wrote.

“Kung wala pa silang wedding singer, let me know,” musician Johnoy Danao volunteered.

“Allow me to send a gift,” influencer-entrepreneur Divine Lee wrote with a winking emoji.

“Hi Gladi Echavarre, Martin Bautista, Rainier Joseph Dagala, count me in. I can dress the moms or flower girls. Anyone. What a sweet and wonderful couple,” fashion designer Vania Romoff commented.

Ariean expressed her gratitude to sponsors through the comments.

“KAKAMPINKS, hindi ko alam paano magpasalamat. Suporta at pagmamahal palang ninyo panalo na kami. Isang mahigpit na yakap sa lahat. Tuloy ang laban!!!” she wrote.

“SEE WHAT RADICAL LOVE CAN DO?” Gladi said. Her comment has reached 3,500 likes and reactions.

“Radical love” is a phrase associated with Robredo, who urged her supporters to give and show love instead of arguing with non-supporters during the campaign period.

“Madaling makipagtalo; mas radikal ang magmahal. Hanapin ang mga damdamin at sentimyentong nagbibigkis sa bawat Pilipino, at mula doon, bigyang-liwanag ang katotohanan. Iisa ang pangarap nating bukas, mas mapayapa at mas maginhawa, isang bukas kung saan hindi magkakalaban, kundi ipinaglalaban ng Pilipino ang isa’t isa,” she said before.

According to Johnoy, he wanted to sustain the kind of love that outpoured among supporters and volunteers in the campaign, hence his offering of service.

“I guess ‘yung pagmamahal na naramdaman ko sa nakaraang tatlong buwan ng kampanya ay gusto kong ipagpatuloy na ipasa, hangga’t kaya. Nag-uumapaw pa sa aking puso ang pagkukusang-loob ng mga kababayan natin. Kailangan maipasa sa iba,” he said.

Emanuelle said that they plan to post on social media “if the pledges can also be passed along with other engaged Kakampink couples” as they’ve already booked “almost all” of their necessary suppliers before the Pasig rally.