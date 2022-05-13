Mixed interpretations as Michael V pens poem with blood-like artwork

Veteran comedian and actor Michael V. released a poem of his sentiments following the partial, unofficial results of the elections.

In his poem which he shared on Friday, May 13, he said that his blood is “pink” in reference to the campaign color of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Without mentioning any candidate’s name, he stated that he accepted that the “red” won.

Red is the campaign color of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect.

“Kulay PULA ang nanalo. Oo, tanggap ko na ito. Kahit PINK ang dugo ko mananaig ang RESPETO,” he wrote.

Below is the rest of his poem. He also attached an artwork that showed the canvas dripping eerily in red paint that looked like blood splatter.

His post immediately blew up on Facebook.

As of writing, it received 155,000 reactions, 7,500 comments and 27,000 shares.

The poem itself also gathered mixed interpretations in the comments section.

Some Facebookusers perceived this as merely an acceptance of defeat for their preferred candidate. They applauded the comedian for being respectful in upholding the decision of the voting majority.

“Mas malakas na taong tumatangap ng pagkatalo. Mabuhay ka Bitoy. Mabuhay tayong mga Pilipino,” one Facebook user said.

“Good job. A person who is strong enough to accept defeat is truly a winner. The losers are those who can’t. Thank you Mr. Michael V,” another Facebook user commented.

Others also addressed Robredo’s supporters, collectively called “kakampinks,” in their comments.

“Salute to you Michael V. Isa kang dakilang Pilipino! Sana lahat ng kakampinks ganun din Sana mag isip. Tama na ang bangayan sana magtulungan na lang,” one user said.

Meanwhile, there are also those who shared deeper interpretations of Michael V’s words.

“Yan ang dapat na attitude. Ibigay ang respeto sa bagong mamumuno. Tulungan, isulong, suportahan ang magandang hangarin sa bayan, batikusin, labanan pag may makitang kamalian lalo na pag sa pansarili lamang,” one Facebook user said.

“Nauunawan ka ng mga bukas ang mata at tainga. Mabuhay po kayo!” another Facebook user added.

This poem also reached the online forum r/Philippines.

Redditors discussed their takes on the artwork and how it worked well with the message of the poem.

“Para sa akin, parang ito yung vision natin – kulay rosas na sana. tapos dahil sa nangyari, umiyak tayo at pumatak ang luhang kulay dugo,” one Reddit user said.

“Ang rosas na unti unting nagiging liwanag ay pinipilit tabunan ng dugo/dahas,” another Reddit user said.

Michael V. did not formally endorse or campaign for Robredo in public.

Instead, on election day last May 9, he posted a photo of himself with his finger inked with the indelible ink.

In the caption, he wrote: “Best of luck to our next president… whoever she may be.”

Robredo is the lone female presidential candidate.