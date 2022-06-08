‘Til death to they part: Newlywed’s prenup shoot in cemetery goes viral

Till death do us part?

A prenup photoshoot of a newlywed couple gained buzz on social media anew due to their unusual choice of venue.

Lovers Kayra Mae Deocano and Stoney Jey Palomar had a pre-wedding pictorial in a cemetery in Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City last May.

Reports said that Palomar is a licensed embalmer while Deocano is a former operations manager of a funeral home.

Deocana shared before that they want their prenup shoot to be unforgettable and at the same time, to give recognition to their livelihoods.

The couple tied the knot at the Sacred Heart Parish in Cebu City on June 8.

People’s Television Network, Inc. also posted some pictures of their viral prenup on Facebook on their wedding day.

A prenup pictorial is a way for the couple to commemorate their wedding as well as “imprint their flair” on the photos that their family and friends would see in the future.

“These days, more couples arrange for a prenuptial shoot that is creative and unique and representative of their style and personalities,” a Singapore-based wedding site noted.

One of the ways in which couples spruce up their pictorial is to shoot it in unusual places since it significantly defines the theme of the pictorial itself. Others go the extra mile and wear atypical attires as well.

