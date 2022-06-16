‘Staycation yarn?’: Mixed reactions flood LANY’s five-day show in Manila

Mixed reactions flooded the post of a pop-rock band’s weeklong scheduled concert in the Philippines.

LANY, the pop duo behind “ILYSB,” “Super Far” and “Malibu Nights,” recently extended their show in the country to five days from November 11 to 16.

Their concert was initially set from November 11 to 13 only.

After the dates were immediately sold-out, however, the group decided to add a fourth date, and then a fifth date for their fans in the country.

LANY and Live Nation Philippines, the concert organizers, announced this on social media on June 14. All of these shows will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

LANY dubbed this leg as “A November to Remember 2022.”

Live Nation announced that ticket sales for the band’s fifth date will open on June 16 at 10 a.m.

Paul Klein, LANY’s frontman took to Twitter to air his message for his fans in the country.

“Five nights in Manila! My God, mahal kita sobra, Philippines.”

5 NIGHTS IN MANILA MY GOD MAHAL KITA SOBRA PH https://t.co/13H2gIcnns — paul klein (@pauljasonklein) June 14, 2022

The other member is Jake Goss, the drummer.

Their fans were immediately stoked for their five-day concert in the country.

“Philippines is literally your biggest fanbase in Asia,” one Twitter user said with star-eyed emoji and the Philippine flag emoji.

Others, however, were not as excited about the upcoming concerts.

Some online users quipped that LANY might sign up as an OPM artist soon.

“The most underrated OPM artist HAHAHAHAHA emz,” one user tweeted in jest.

“Bakit di na lang dito tumira? Maging local band na lang? Hahahahahahahahaha,” another user quipped.

“LANY is a Filipino pop rock band from Quezon City. Formed in Antipolo in 2014, the band consists of Paul Jason Klein and Jake Clifford Goss. Signed to O/C Records, the band have released three top 40 albums: LANY, Malibu Nights, and Mama’s Boy,” another user joked.

One Facebook user remarked that the duo might guest judge on ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime” soon.

“Hurado Lany sa Showtime,” the Facebook user said in jest.

More Filipinos also poked fun at the group’s extended stop in Manila.

“Lany Lives in Manila,” one Facebook user said.

“Staycation yarn,” another Facebook user commented.

The last time LANY performed in the country was in 2020 as the headliner of the Plus63 Music & Arts Festival.

For their November shows, tickets range from P1,950 to P6,550.