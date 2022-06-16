Sharon, Kiko lauded for supporting daughter Miel’s coming out

“We will keep on dreaming of a world full of safe homes with loving parents.”

Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Habijan said that a parent’s “love and acceptance” are the most important to every person identifying him/herself as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

On Wednesday, the former beauty queen shared a screengrab of Miel Pangilinan‘s Instagram post where she opened up as a queer and juxtaposed it with her mom’s response.

“Today, Miel Pangilinan opened up to the world and finally, became free. Alongside her flight to love and truth are her family and loved ones,” Mela wrote.

“And this love letter from Miss Sharon is what every LGBTQIA+ person dreams of. For a parent’s love and acceptance are the most precious,” she added.

“We will keep on dreaming of a world full of safe homes with loving parents. Thank you Sen. Kiko, Miss Sharon, KC, Kakie, Miguel and the Pangilinans Cunetas for being Miel’s home! Happy Pride!” Mela continued.

Miel on Wednesday shared the announcement on Instagram, where she accompanied her post with pictures of her and the rainbow flag which represents the LGBTQIA+ community.

“This June, I am celebrating my first Pride month as openly and publicly queer. :,),” she wrote.

June marks the celebration of Pride Month, which is dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and uplifting their voices.

It was inspired by the June 1969 Stonewall Uprising in the United States which sparked the country’s queer liberation movement.

Miel said that she is “endlessly thankful” to her close friends and family who have supported her and shown her love as she has grown and explored her own gender and sexual identity.

“I’m also incredibly thankful that I am able to safely celebrate my identity this year, as I know there are many people in this country that don’t have the same privilege,” she said.

“We’ve got a long way to go in terms of our fight for equality, but that is not to discredit the work and sacrifices made by queer Filipinos throughout history and in the present day, who have done so much to make our voices heard and have helped us go farther than where we were before,” Miel added.

“I’ve also got a lot to learn and understand as a newer member of the Filipino queer community, and I’m trying my best to educate myself on current situations and present issues relating to gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights in our country, and I am always open to learn as much as I can, especially from other figures in our community,” she said.

Sharon Cuneta, Miel’s mom, supported her youngest daughter and said she’s “proud” of her children.

“All I will say is that I LOVE ALL MY CHILDREN AND WILL SUPPORT THEM IN THEIR LIVES AND CHOICES. I am proud of my children and ALL MY CHILDREN ARE PERFECT. I love you, my Miel,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“I may be a Mom with traditional values, but that doesn’t mean that my mind is too tiny to accept people for what they are—what more my own child? What matters in a person is their goodness. Sincerity, pureness of heart. Faith in God. In Miel, I have all those,” the Megastar said in another post.

“I am proud of my girl and always will be. Needless to say, she will always have my support and love. No big deal. I love you, my Yellie. With all of my heart, and more than life itself. Be strong! It’s your life, no one else’s. Don’t give any negative commenters any attention. They don’t matter. We do. And we’ve got your back. Forever and ever,” she added.

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, on the other hand, left a comment on his daughter’s post.

“I love you, my Yellie Bellie (three heart emojis)! Mama and I will always be here for you. Always. For certain. Forever. No matter what. Period. No more comma. The end of the paragraph. Amen,” he wrote.

The senator’s comment has earned more than 2,000 likes as of this writing.

Other Filipinos also praised the Pangilinan couple for being supportive of their daughter’s coming out.

“And to the supportive parents! Mabuhay po (kayo) sir Kiko and Ms Sharon,” a Twitter user said.

“I’m so happy that Sharon Cuneta is supportive of Miel. It’s surely hard for her part to come out as queer. I’m proud of her & her courage,” another online user tweeted.

The Philippines is known as one of the most LGBT-friendly countries in Asia.