Bam Aquino as gamer? Redditors recall his contributions to Philippine esports

The contribution of former senator Bam Aquino to the Philippine esports was talked about in an online forum after he posted his latest game purchase.

Aquino tweeted a photo of himself holding an action role-playing game called “Elden Ring.”

Elden Ring was developed by game developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco. It was released on Feb. 25, 2022.

Reviews, discussions and even memes related to the game and its characters were shared recently following its release.

Aquino seemed to be catching up to the trend. He asked his followers for help on his tweet.

“Anyone familiar with or have played Elden Ring? Any suggested builds for this game? Mukhang see you guys after 140 hours na,” he said.

A Redditor posted a screenshot of this tweet on the online forum r/Philippines.

“Bam Aquino gaming,” the user said.

The post had since been upvoted 1,530 times on the platform.

In the discussion section, several Redditors recalled how he helped the Filipino teams for DOTA 2 enter the international esports competition back when he was still a senator.

“I remember the dude helping out Filipino DOTA teams go to international tournaments,” one Redditor said.

“Medyo foggy na memory ko since napanood ko lang sa news dati, pero alam ko tinulungan niya once yung TNC dota 2 team para makasali dun sa international tournament na pupuntahan nila nung nagkaproblem sila,” another Redditor said.

“He’s the person who helped Dota 2 teams sa mga visa nila para makaattend sa mga international tournaments kasi ang hirap dati makakuha ng visa di kinikilala ang esports,” another Redditor also shared.

They were talking about the Dota 2 teams, the TNC Pro Team and the Execration, whom Aquino had helped to compete at overseas events since 2016.

During his term, he pushed for and supported the launch of esports industry in the country as a legitimate sport that can bring livelihood and honor to Filipinos.

Aquino also helped establish the Philippine esports Association (PeSPA) to serve as the foundation for the growth of the esports industry in the country.

In September 2017, he hailed the Games and Amusements Board’s move to recognize Filipino gamers as national athletes.

Years later, in 2022, Filipino teams in different games are being fielded for prestigious regional tournaments such as the Asian Games and the Southeast Asian Games.

Aquino served in the Philippine Senate from 2013 to 2019.

He then gave up his return to the Senate to head Vice President Leni Robredo’s 2022 presidential campaign.