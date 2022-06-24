Tributes continue to pour in for late Noynoy Aquino a year after his death

One year after his demise, people continue to pay tribute to the late president Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III.

Some Filipinos recalled Aquino’s “unconditional love for the nation” and his “good governance” when he was still the President.

“We remember you, Sir. We miss you,” former deputy presidential spokesperson Abigail Valte said in a tweet showing a picture of Aquino.

“Habang buhay naming bibitbitin ang inspirasyon at pagmamahal na inukit mo sa puso ng mga Pilipino. We miss you, PNoy!,” his cousin, former senator Bam Aquino said in a tweet.

“You will always be missed and never forgotten. Thank you for the sacrifices you made for this country. Your legacy of good and participatory governance will always be remembered,” social development expert Mark Abenir, said in a tweet.

“I really am amazed at people like Ninoy, Cory, Pnoy, Leni who unconditionally give their love for this kind of a nation. They’re just selfless servants. Thank you PNoy,” user @lologabemman said in a tweet.

“It will be hard to find a President like Noynoy Aquino. He was dedicated to his work and devoted to the people. While no president is perfect, just as none of us are, he gave his best for our country, and showed us that public office is a public trust,” human rights lawyer Chel Diokno said in a tweet.

Family, friends, and former colleagues also commemorated Noynoy in a mass at the Church of Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University on Friday, June 24.

In his homily, Fr. Jett Villarin S.J. recalled the late president, saying that if he is still alive, “Noy” will not talk about “matters of the heart.”

“Kung kapiling pa natin si Noy, magkwekwentuhan muna tayo ng kung ano-ano, kalaunan, seseryoso ang usapan, dadako sa inang bayan. Matters of state muna, bago matters of the heart,” he said.

Ateneo President Fr. Bobby Yap S.J. also recalled Noynoy as a president who showed the nation and the world “how leadership with competence, conscience, compassion, and commitment can bring about a marked difference in the lives of millions of people.”

“He will also be remembered for representing the Philippines with honor and dignity, elevating our country’s status on the world stage. President Noy’s love for our country and our people, especially the poor and the marginalized, is unquestionable,” Yap said.

Lastly, Noynoy’s sister, Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, quoted his brother in her message.

“The Filipino is really worth fighting for. That the Filipino will indeed rise up to the occasion, that God has a good plan for all of us and this will take place in his time. Keep the faith, know that this is just a phase,” she said.

Suffering from various illnesses since 2019, Noynoy passed away on June 24, 2021 due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.

