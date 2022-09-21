Bam Aquino, Chel Diokno release videos on Martial Law numbers, ‘playbook’, on 50th anniv

Two prominent figures related to Martial Law heroes released videos about the dark regime in line with the 50th anniversary of the declaration on September 21.

Former senator Bam Aquino and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno released different content that recapped the events that transpired before and during the dictatorship.

Aquino’s overview of ML50

Aquino uploaded a short video that showed the important historical numbers involving the consequences of the Martial Law imposition.

This was also uploaded on his Facebook and TikTok pages.

The clip showed grainy footage of late former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. when he declared the military takeover of the country on Sept. 23, 1972.

Aquino’s video then showed old newspaper headlines about the proclamation and the mass arrests that took place after.

Important historical records were then displayed for the viewers.

These include:

70,000 detainees for being “enemies of the state”

34,000 tortured

3,420 victims of “salvage”

398 enforced disappearances every year between 1965 and 1986

75,730 persons filed claims of human rights violations to the human rights victims claim board

464 closed media outlets

51 billion national government debt by the end of Martial Law in 1986

Bam is the cousin of late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III who is the son of democracy icon late Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.

Diokno on ‘Marcos’ Playbook’

Diokno, meanwhile, uploaded an informative video titled “The Marcos Playbook: How to Start a Dictatorship” on his YouTube channel.

The former senatorial candidate also posted this video on Facebook and Twitter.

“How was one man able to take over the entire government? Sa vlog na ito, pag-usapan natin kung paano naisakatuparan ang Martial Law ni Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.,” he said.

“It only took 7 simple steps,” he added.

WATCH: How was one man able to take over the entire government? Sa vlog na ito, pag-usapan natin kung paano naisakatuparan ang Martial Law ni Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. It only took 7 simple steps.https://t.co/qQuAK5Aqp0 pic.twitter.com/Knyw9cPMM7 — Chel Diokno (@ChelDiokno) September 20, 2022

The full video can be watched here.

In the video, Diokno shared an old petition that late Senator Lorenzo Tañada had submitted for the case of habeas corpus of the former’s father Jose W. Diokno.

The late Diokno was among the politicians who were arrested after Martial Law took effect in 1972.

Tañada was also a political prisoner for opposing Marcos’ totalitarian rule. His petition is dated June 29, 1973.

“It’s a fascinating document that gives us an inside look at what was happening at that time. It recounts how the dictatorship was born,” Chel said.

He said that the “playbook” only took seven steps.

These are as follows:

Sinikreto ang mga plano.

Chel recounted that Proclamation No. 1081 was signed on Sept. 21, 1972. It was only published in newspapers on Sept. 24, 1972.

RELATED: September 21 vs 23: Context on the difference between Martial Law being signed, declared to public

Sinara ang media.

Chel noted that Marcos only allowed one TV station, radio station and newspaper to operate. These outlets were used to control the information being conveyed to the public.

Inaresto ang mga sagabal sa kanyang paghahari.

Chel explained that a blanket warrant of arrest was issued through former Defense Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile.

“Kinulong ang mga mambabatas, manunulat, guro at negosyante pati ang aking ama, si Jose W. Diokno.

Nilimitahan ang galaw ng mamamayan.

The younger Diokno narrated that all types of group actions, including workers’ strikes, were banned across the country.

Curfew was also strictly implemented. Those who violated these policies were arrested.

The Philippines was cut off from the outside world.

The late president disabled all overseas communication lines and prohibited international travel, the lawyer said.

This excludes official missions and crew members of international carriers.

Inangkin ang legislative power sa pamamagitan ng pag-isyu ng mga presidential decrees. Hinubaran ng kapangyarihan ang Korte Suprema.

Chel cited General Order No. 3 that restricted the Judiciary from scrutinizing criminal and civil cases of “those involving the validity, legality or constitutionality of Proclamation No. 1081.”

This included the cases involving his designated public officers.

The lawyer, now the newly elected chair of Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation Inc., ended his video with a question on how the public can prevent such a dark regime from happening again.

“Can we recognize the playbook if it is used again? At ano ang maaari nating gawin sa simula palang para mapigilan ito?” he asked.