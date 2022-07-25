Why OPS is calling for probe into alleged PTV editor’s tweet about Ateneo shooting

The Office of the Press Secretary called for an investigation into a controversial tweet about the shooting incident at the Ateneo de Manila University, made by an alleged PTV desk editor.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles issued this statement on July 24 after an individual named Den Macaranas received widespread criticism for his online reaction to the violent shooting at the university that killed three individuals.

Macaranas’ tweet reads: “Nagbarilan na ata ang mga Pinklawan at Dilawan.”

The tweet has since been deleted following the criticisms he received for it.

Macaranas’ Facebook and Twitter pages cannot be accessed or were set to private as of writing.

These accounts indicated that he is an employee at PTV and Radyo Inquirer On-line.

Before the deletion of the controversial tweet, some Filipinos managed to screenshot his profiles and the tweet in question. They shared these screenshots when they called Macaranas out online.

The complaints against Macaranas and his tweet soon reached PCOO.

In response, Angeles called on the PTV officials to investigate the matter.

“Pursuant to this, we called the attention of officials at PTV where he is allegedly a desk editor, to investigate the matter. We assure the public that if true, we will take appropriate action,” she said.

Radyo Inquirer also clarified that Macaranas is no longer its employee.

“In light of the recent events that happened in Ateneo de Manila University, a former employee has tweeted certain commentaries regarding the incident. We would like to clarify that Mr. Den Macaranas is a former employee of Radyo Inquirer and is no longer connected with the company since 2019,” the news outfit said.

“His views and opinions no longer represent the network,” it added.

Other individuals also posted reactions to the shooting incident which were perceived “insensitive.” Some concerned Filipinos made screenshots of these and called them out.

The supposed to be “joyous” graduation at AdMu was disrupted after a shooter identified as suspect Chao Tiao Yumul or Yumol, a doctor, attacked the apparent target Rose Furigay (former Mayor of Lamitan City in Basilan).

Furigay, her aide Victor George Capistrano and Ateneo’s security guard Jeneven Bandiola were killed.

The former provincial mayor’s daughter Hannah, who was also supposed to cap off her law studies, and a bystander were injured.

They are currently recovering from their injuries, according to reports.

