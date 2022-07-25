Donation drives launched to help family of slain Ateneo security guard in shooting

Members of the Atenean community launched donation initiatives for slain security guard Jeneven Bandiala who was one of the victims in the graduation day shooting of its law students.

The security guard died on duty while attempting to stop Chao Tiao Yumul or Yumol, a doctor who opened fire and shot former Lamitan City mayor Rose Furigay.

Her aide, Victor George Capistrano, also lost his life in the incident.

The former city chief was supposed to attend the graduation of her daughter Hannah, who was injured in the shooting. A bystander also sustained injuries.

Ateneo’s guidance office said it would launch a collective briefing for the community following the incident.

It added that its emergency hotlines are currently open for giving one-on-one debriefings to those affected.

Meanwhile, the university said that it is “extending financial assistance” to Bandiala’s loved ones in light of the tragedy.

“The entire Ateneo de Manila community extends its sincerest condolences to Jeneven’s family and friends,” it said in a social media post.

The university also created a QR code for those who would like to donate to Bandiala’s bereaved family.

“All donations will be given to Jeneven’s family. We thank you in advance for your help,” it said.

“Once again, we condemn this act of violence, and we hope justice is served. Let us keep Jeneven, as well as Rose Furigay and Victor Capistrano, in our prayers,” Ateneo added.

The Ateneo Law School‘s graduating class also launched their own donation drive to help Bandiala’s family cope with the finances.

“Calling for donations to the family of Kuya Jeneven Bandiala, paid so costly a sacrifice to keep the safety of our second home,” they said.

“We appreciate your kind generosity,” the graduating class added.