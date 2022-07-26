Ateneo to offer mass for Kuya Jeneven, other victims of shooting

The Atenean community will be holding a mass for slain security guard Jeneven Bandiala and other victims of the shooting incident that took place on the graduation day of its law students.

The mass will be held at the Loyola Schools Chapel at the Loyola Heights campus of Ateneo de Manila University on July 29, 11 a.m.

It will be presided by university president Fr. Roberto “Bobby” Yap.

The mass will be dedicated to Bandiala and other victims who lost their lives, such as former Lamitan City mayor Rose Furigay and her aide Victor George Capistrano.

Other people who sustained injuries were Hannah, Furigay’s daughter, and an unnamed bystander.

Collections in the mass will be offered to Bandiala’s bereaved family.

Bandiala died on duty while attempting to stop shooter Chao Tiao Yumul or Yumol, who opened fire around an hour before the graduation ceremony of Ateneo Law School students last Sunday.

Social media users poured in tributes for him following the incident, with some describing him as a “hero” for risking his own life to protect students.

The graduating class of the Ateneo Law School said that Bandiala “paid so costly a sacrifice to keep the safety of our second home.”

Meanwhile, Furigay was remembered for how she ran Lamitan City in her term as mayor.

The Basilan city under her watch was a constant recipient of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Seal of Good Local Governance award for four consecutive years.

Lamitan was also recognized for its unprecedented infrastructure projects and delivery of basic social and health services to the city’s 45 barangays.