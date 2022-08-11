‘Ticket to heaven?’ What patrons remember of Star City’s Star Frisbee

A meme on a thrill ride posted by an amusement park earned hilarious reactions as some Filipino patrons reminisced their ride experience.

Star City shared on August 6 a meme that featured one of its latest rides called the “Star Frisbee.”

The image was an alternate version of the popular “What People Think I Do vs What I Really Do” layout meme that has been part of internet culture for years.

In the post, Star City’s Facebook page changed the meme into “What they see” in reference to a photo of the Star Frisbee.

The page also accompanied the graphic with the following witty and relatable caption:

“’Basic lang naman ng Star Frisbee!’: Sabi ng friend mong sinamahan mo papunta ng clinic,” the post reads.

The post gained traction on the platform. It has since garnered 36,000 reactions, 6,200 comments, and 12,000 shares.

Patrons, meanwhile, expressed that they will not take that ride again as they shared their ride experiences in the comments section.

“Sumakay ako diyan to conquer my fears sa mga rides fishtea na yan mas lalong nadagdagan takot ko ayoko na sumakay dyan,” one Facebook user said.

“95% nakapikit ako.. yung 5% pagsakay ko at pagbaba wahahahahaha. dito na ako nagsimula magsuka.. eto ang may kasalanan ng lahat,” another online user shared.

“Ayaw ko naaaa, hindi na ako uulit,” a Facebook user commented.

Other Filipinos quipped that Star Frisbee is a ride to heaven.

“Ticket papuntang langit,” one Facebook user said.

“Welcome to heaven my friend,” another online user said with laughing emojis.

Not everyone had a scary experience with the ride. Some patrons shared how much they enjoyed the thrill.

“Ito yung binalik balikan ko e HAHAHAHA super enjoy kasi,” one Facebook user said.

On its website, Star City described Star Frisbee as:

“Direct from Italy, the rider is swung to dizzying heights while the outward-facing seats spin around. No other thrill like this in the Philippines!”

Star City resumed its operations last February 15 after years of renovations.

READ: ‘Ginalaw na ang baso’: Star City announces new opening date

Its management encouraged visitors to purchase their tickets online for COVID-19 safety.

The theme park is now open from Thursdays to Sundays from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

Here is the rest of the guidelines for the public amid COVID-19 Alert Level 1.