Star City’s advisory on March 25 closure for ‘private event’ draws online quips

A popular amusement park in Pasay City announced that it is closing its doors to the public on Saturday for a “private event.”

This was posted on Star City‘s Facebook page on March 9, days after the National Museum earned buzz for temporarily closing its history museum for a wedding reception.

On March 4, Dominique Cojuangco — the unica hija of actress Gretchen Barretto and business mogul Tony Boy Cojuangco — celebrated her wedding with business executive Michael Hearn at the National Museum of Natural History.

The closure had sparked conversations, with some criticizing the move to rent a state-owned property, while others welcomed the initiative as one of the means for the museum to generate revenue.

Exactly five days after the National Museum of Natural History temporarily closed its doors, Star City advised the public that it will also be closed for a single day on March 25.

“Please be informed that STAR CITY is booked for a private event on March 25, 2023 (SATURDAY) and shall be CLOSED to the public. Thank you for your understanding!” it said on March 9.

The post has reached viral status with over 21,000 likes and reactions, 4,500 comments, and 39,000 shares so far.

It also earned several quips from Pinoys, who joked about privately “renting” the 35,000-square-meter amusement park for that day.

“Pasensya na po, introvert po kasi me. I told my dad to rent Star City muna for a day, so that I can enjoy the rides there. My dad insisted on buying my own Star City pa nga, pero I politely declined kasi parang it’s not worth it,” a Facebook user joked in the comments.

“YES PO, TOTOO PO ITO. SENSYA NA, AYOKO NG MAY KASABAY SA RIDES,” another online user joked.

“I’m really sorry guys, sinabihan kasi akong poor nung kasama namin na nakapila sa rides and I’m so petty, so on the spot ako nagpa-assist to book the whole amusement park,” quipped a different Pinoy.

“Sorry for all, I already booked for this date. I want to celebrate my party. Charr,” joked another Facebook user.

Star City is owned by Star Parks Corporation, a subsidiary of Elizalde Holdings Corporation.

Based on its website, it is available for school tours and corporate bookings.

The public may also inquire about leasing spaces.

The amusement park is among the most popular hangout spots in Metro Manila where people of different ages can enjoy various rides and other attractions like bum cars, a ferris wheel and a horror house.

