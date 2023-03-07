You can book National Museum for weddings, other private events. Here’s how

The recent wedding of Dominique Cojuangco and businessman Michael Hearn earned online buzz after the couple rented the National Museum of Natural History as their nuptial reception.

Dominique is the only daughter of businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco and actress Gretchen Barretto.

The National Museum of the Philippines announced on its Facebook page the temporary closure of the National Museum of Natural History on Saturday, March 4 last week—coinciding Cojuangco-Hearn wedding.

The museum said the National Museum of Fine Arts and the National Museum of Anthropology will remain open that day.

The wedding celebration of the couple, however, was scrutinized by social media users as the state-owned property was temporarily closed for a private event.

However, other online users have also defended the rental of the museum. An arts manager said that it is one of the ways to generate funding to sustain museum pieces.

In October last year, designer Michael Leyva also staged a fashion show at the National Museum of Natural History.



How to book National Museum for an event

Here is the process of how the public could rent the National Museum of the Philippines for an event:

1. All requests must be in writing and must be submitted 30 days before the scheduled event. Letter must be addressed to the Head of the Agency Director-General Jeremy Barns.

2. The letter shall state the objective/s of the request and shall be accompanied by a project brief, which will be subject to review, assessment, and approval of the Director-General.

3. Upon approval, accomplished application and guidelines agreement forms shall be submitted to Museum Services Division (MSD).

4. Upon submission of the required forms, a client coordination meeting will be set by the MSD.

5. Upon meeting, an event Floor Plan shall be submitted to the Director-General for approval.

6. The client must secure a notarized Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) two weeks before the event/activity, and will be subject for review and approval of the NMP Legal Office.

7. An applicable fee shall be paid in full (tax exempted) to the NMP’s Cash Section in cash or online bank transfer a week before the event.

a. For bank transfer, payment shall be sent to the following details:

Account Name: National Museum Income Fund Account Number: 0012-1184-30

Servicing Bank: Landbank of the Philippines – Intramuros Branch

b. Issuance of Official Receipt is two days upon submission of the original Deposit Slip or receipt of Transfer Confirmation Email from the bank.

8. Other payment options are Manager’s Check, Cashier’s Check or Money Order payable to the National Museum Income Fund and Modified Disbursement System (MDS) Check or LDDAP-ADA (for government transactions) payable after the event.

Venue choices

Based on the application form on the National Museum’s Website, some of the venues available for rent include the following:

National Museum of Fine Arts

Auditorium

Sergio Osmeña Function Hall

Claro M. Recto Function Hall

National Museum of Anthropology

Marble Hall

Courtyard

Ayala Room

Reception Hall

National Museum of Natural History

The Shell Philippines Centennial Courtyard (Upper)

The Shell Philippines Centennial Courtyard (Lower) Hyundai Philippines Entrance Hall (Marble Hall)

North Function Hall

BDO East Function Hall

BDO South Function Hall

Outdoor

The Statue of the Sentinel of Freedom (Lapulapu Monument)

Binhi ng Kalayaan

Others

Regional, Area, Site Museums & Satellite Offices

Other guidelines

All logistical needs (i.e. chairs, tables, sound system, ushers, etc.)

The NMP reserves the right to cancel the venue rental schedule if the client fails to pay before the scheduled event.

Any NMP equipment, furniture, fixtures that will be used for the event shall be inventoried before and after the event

All outsourced personnel (security and maintenance) who will be assigned to supervise and assist before, during, and after the event shall be duly compensated by the event organizer.

Food catering services are allowed in the designated areas only. A separate agreement between the NMP and caterer will be provided.

Technical equipment such as light effects and sounds, wirings, stage lay-out, etc. shall be assessed by the Facilities Management and Conservation personnel for safety and security of the museum collections and exhibitions.

Only the names listed on the filled-up form accomplished by the client will be allowed entry to the museum. The NMP reserves the right to refuse entry to any visitor as it deems necessary

Cancellation of request must be made three days before the schedule of the shoot and rescheduled date must be applied at least three days before the new preferred date, subject to the approval of the management.

For requests coming from the NMP regional, area, and site museums, the Regional Administration and Operations Division (RAOD) shall coordinate with the Museum Services Division for the processing and arrangement of venue rental.

The NMP reserves the right to disapprove requests if it is not in line with the museum’s mandate and objectives and where they will compromise its interest.

How to book National Museum as a location shoot

Apart from booking the museum for a private event, people could also book it for pre-nuptial, pre-debut, and other location shoots.

1. All requests must be in writing and must be submitted three weeks before the scheduled photo shoot. Letter must be addressed to the Head of the Agency Director-General Jeremy R. Barns.

2. Upon approval, accomplished application and guidelines agreement forms shall be submitted to Museum Services Division (MSD).

3. An applicable location fee of P5,000.00 shall be paid to the NMP’s Cash Section in cash or online bank transfer.

a. For bank transfer, payment shall be sent to the following details: Account Name: National Museum Income Fund Account Number: 0012-1184-30 Servicing Bank: Landbank of the Philippines – Intramuros Branch

b. Issuance of Official Receipt is two days upon submission of the original Deposit Slip or receipt of Transfer Confirmation Email from bank.

4. Other payment options are Manager’s Check, Cashier’s Check or Money Order payable to the National Museum Income Fund.

The photoshoot is also subject to the strict guidelines of the museum.

RELATED: Artwork as cellphone stand? How National Museum reacted | Artist calls out National Museum visitors for using sculpture as cellphone stand