Baguio City’s roller skating rink gains traction on Facebook thanks to this photo

A skating rink in Baguio City recently gained popularity online.

Philippine STAR reported about this roller skating park in Burnham Park called the “Baguio Skating Rink” in the country’s “Summer capital.”

According to the report, visitors can either rent roller blades or roller skates to enjoy the park.

Renting roller blades cost P150 per hour, while roller skates for P120 per hour.

The report also released a short video that showed local tourists skating around the rink.

One of the photos from the report gained the most buzz on Facebook.

The image showed a female tourist who appeared to fall after trying to skate. She was also surrounded by her three companions.

As of writing, the photo garnered 21,000 reaction,s, 3,100 comments and 2,400 shares.

Many comments under the photo were witty remarks in reference to the post’s caption that reads: “Local tourists enjoy roller skating at Burnham Park in Baguio City on Saturday.”

“Yeah. Mukha nga silang nag-enjoy,” one Facebook user said.

“Feel ko yung enjoy ni ate,” a Facebook user wrote with heart-eye emojis.

“Yeah…She looks like nag-eenjoy to da max,” another online user commented.

Others were hopeful that they could get to visit Baguio City because of the photo and the feature.

They tagged their friends and family and invited them to visit the tourist destination.

The Baguio Skating Rink is among the places visited by tourists in Baguio City apart from landmark destinations such as Mines View Park, Wright Park, Botanical Garden, Mansion House, among many others.

The popular City of Pines, meanwhile, is currently placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

This means individuals, both residents and not, can go to Baguio City by registering at Baguio Visita for their travel passes.

The rest of the guidelines can be accessed on the Facebook page of the city’s Public Information Office.

