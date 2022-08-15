Lipa archdiocese appeals for N95 masks as Taal Volcano spews toxic gas anew

The Catholic Church in Batangas province on Friday has again appealed for N-95 masks after the Taal Volcano showed an increased emission of the harmful sulfur dioxide.

The Lipa Archdiocesan Social Action Center (LASAC) said the face masks are intended primarily for residents near the volcano.

“There is still a need for N95 (masks) especially the areas near the Taal Volcano,” it said.

Face mask donations may be brought to LASAC’s headquarters at the St. Francis de Sales Major Seminary compound in Lipa City.

Cash assistance, on the other hand, may be deposited in the following accounts: Union Bank, LASAC, 0026-6000-4062; or GCash, Jayson Siapco, 09665726244.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said a high volcanic sulfur dioxide emission reaching 13,572 tons was observed over the volcano on Thursday.

This has caused “significant volcanic smog” or vog over the Taal Caldera, and the volcanic gas is expected to drift east to north-northeast of the volcano island.

Phivolcs has warned that exposure to vog may irritate eyes, throat, and respiratory tract.