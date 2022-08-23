F2F classes trend: Filipino Kpop fans reuse album boxes as lunch boxes, pencil cases

As students trooped back to school, Filipino Kpop fans repurposed their album boxes into lunch boxes and pencil cases.
A social media user filled “The Dream Chapter: Magic” album box with a rice meal, while another version was used as a pencil case. The album was from the South Korean group TXT.
How being a MOA is different from other kpop fandoms 😭#Baunan_na_may_konting_album@TXT_members #TXT pic.twitter.com/TkKzSWVWNb
— Yza ✙ ✘ ✙: 2M🍀 (@Yzz_Choi) August 15, 2022
A TikTok user also flexed her Red Velvet Queendom case which was used as a lunch box featuring rice and a tortang along.
@here_andito Makikiuso lang hahaha forda ready na ang baunan ng ferson para sa f2f ladidadoobabadida #fyp #foryoupage #kpop #redvelvet #queendom #f2f #baunan #kpop_album ♬ Queendom – Red Velvet
Another Red Velvet fan leveled up her game with her “five-course meal” using her album cases.
kain po tayo pic.twitter.com/TKbesrMeaK
— Elle 🎼 (@chobomseulrene) August 16, 2022
A social media user also shared his/her meal placed in an ENHYPEN‘s Dimension: Dilemma album box.
ready na ako sa f2f! pic.twitter.com/Iw73kqRAbv
— Azure ; kinda ia📚 (@Chikinwingss) August 15, 2022
Instead of an album, colorful markers and pens filled this box of ATEEZ – Fever Pt. 3 7th Mini Album.
turned my ateez album into a pencil case pic.twitter.com/nc3knvnuH2
— gumball (@iwyunho) August 23, 2022
A Treasure fan also shared that she is ready for the face-to-face classes with her The First Step: Treasure Effect album.
#ready na ako sa f2f pic.twitter.com/u1BWAfroMg
— rie (@sjhslvr) August 15, 2022
An EXO-L also hopped into the trend and shared on Twitter a black box from EXO‘s Obsession album, which was released in 2019, containing biscuits and medicines.
office version pic.twitter.com/NlhEEbEUCj
— asia ♡ (@jdkailoey) August 17, 2022