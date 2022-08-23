F2F classes trend: Filipino Kpop fans reuse album boxes as lunch boxes, pencil cases

As students trooped back to school, Filipino Kpop fans repurposed their album boxes into lunch boxes and pencil cases.

A social media user filled “The Dream Chapter: Magic” album box with a rice meal, while another version was used as a pencil case. The album was from the South Korean group TXT.

A TikTok user also flexed her Red Velvet Queendom case which was used as a lunch box featuring rice and a tortang along.

Another Red Velvet fan leveled up her game with her “five-course meal” using her album cases.

A social media user also shared his/her meal placed in an ENHYPEN‘s Dimension: Dilemma album box.

ready na ako sa f2f! pic.twitter.com/Iw73kqRAbv — Azure ; kinda ia📚 (@Chikinwingss) August 15, 2022

Instead of an album, colorful markers and pens filled this box of ATEEZ – Fever Pt. 3 7th Mini Album.

turned my ateez album into a pencil case pic.twitter.com/nc3knvnuH2 — gumball (@iwyunho) August 23, 2022

A Treasure fan also shared that she is ready for the face-to-face classes with her The First Step: Treasure Effect album.

An EXO-L also hopped into the trend and shared on Twitter a black box from EXO‘s Obsession album, which was released in 2019, containing biscuits and medicines.