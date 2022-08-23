F2F classes trend: Filipino Kpop fans reuse album boxes as lunch boxes, pencil cases

James Patrick Cruz
August 23, 2022 - 6:39 PM
The photo shows EXO's Obsession Album - Kihno version filled with snacks (James Patrick Cruz/Interaksyon)

As students trooped back to school, Filipino Kpop fans repurposed their album boxes into lunch boxes and pencil cases.

A social media user filled “The Dream Chapter: Magic” album box with a rice meal, while another version was used as a pencil case. The album was from the South Korean group TXT

A TikTok user also flexed her Red Velvet Queendom case which was used as a lunch box featuring rice and a tortang along. 

@here_andito Makikiuso lang hahaha forda ready na ang baunan ng ferson para sa f2f ladidadoobabadida #fyp #foryoupage #kpop #redvelvet #queendom #f2f #baunan #kpop_album ♬ Queendom – Red Velvet

Another Red Velvet fan leveled up her game with her “five-course meal” using her album cases.

A social media user also shared his/her meal placed in an ENHYPEN‘s Dimension: Dilemma album box. 

Instead of an album, colorful markers and pens filled this box of ATEEZ – Fever Pt. 3 7th Mini Album

A Treasure fan also shared that she is ready for the face-to-face classes with her The First Step: Treasure Effect album.

An EXO-L also hopped into the trend and shared on Twitter a black box from EXO‘s Obsession album, which was released in 2019, containing biscuits and medicines. 

