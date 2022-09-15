‘Rides tayo’: Alarm over motorcycle riders offering ride to night commuters

A makeup artist raised alarm over motorcycle riders at night approaching commuters in Metro Manila while waiting for transport.

Cholo Castro posted a clip of a man who pestered her to have “rides” with him when she was waiting for a tricycle near a school in Biñan, Laguna on Monday evening, September 12.

The man went back and forth past her her four times before asking her to go with him.

“May isang lalaki na naka-motor at apat na beses na siyang nagpabalik-balik. Sa takot ko, lumipat ako sa may barangay, kasi may CCTV doon at may ilaw. Sa pang-limang balik ng lalaki, bumaba na siya ng motor at tinabihan ako. Pinipilit na sumakay sa motor niya para daw mag-rides,” Castro narrated.

“Na-cut na yung video [pero dahil] sa kaba ko, sinabi ko din na tatawag ako ng barangay kapag ‘di siya umalis. May limang minuto niya rin ako kinukulit. Buti na lang may tumigil na [tricycle] at nagbaba ng mga pasahero,” she added.

Castro said she posted the clip for awareness to other commuters, especially those who travel at night.

Her video has earned more than 750,000 plays on TikTok.

@cholo_castro01 ‼️ BEWARE ‼️ Posting this for awareness!! Wala na talagang pinipili tong mga manyakis na to!! Ngayon ngayon lang nangyare habang nag aantay ako ng tryke dito sa may laconsolacion binan, may isang lalaki na naka motor at apat na beses na syang nagpa balik balik, sa takot ko lumipat ako sa may baranggay, kase may cctv doon at may ilaw, sa pang limang balik ng lalaki, bumaba na sya ng motor at tinabihan ako pinipilit na sumakay sa motor nya para daw mag rides (ulol) na cut na yung video sa kaba ko at sinabe ko din na tatawag ako ng baranggay pag di sya umalis. May limang minuto nya din ako kinukulit. Buti na lng may tumigil na tryke at nag baba ng mga pasahero!! Ingat po tayo!!!

‘Nangyari din ‘yan sa’kin’

The video was disturbing to Filipino social media users, who shared their sentiments in the comments.

“May binabalak na masama ‘pag [ganong] pabalik-balik,” a Facebook user wrote.

“‘Pag ganyan, siya ang kunan mo ng pic para matakot at lubayan ka, kasi ma-e-expose siya sa ginagawa niya,” another online user said.

Others claimed to have similar encounters.

“Nangyari din ‘yan sa’kin. Papasok ako sa trabaho. Palabas ako Macaria, naglalakad, [nang] may tumigil na motor sa tapat ko at pilit ako pinapasakay. That time, dala ko helmet sa ecobag dahil sabay kami asawa ko pag-uwi sa umaga,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Pumorma ako a-atake sa kanya, hindi pa din umalis, kaya pumunta ako sa lugar na maliwanag. At umalis [siya],” she added.

Unrelated crimes?

Last month, the Philippine National Police said the recent spate of street crimes and kidnappings in the country does not appear to be connected so far.

The comment came after the perceived rise in kidnapping incidents observed weeks before the resumption of face-to-face classes.

The PNP urged sobriety over the situation and pointed out that crime in the country is still generally low so far.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has called barangay officials to help the police maintain public order in their communities.

“As the frontliners in government service, our barangay officials are in a very strategic position to help our police force in securing our kababayans. Our barangay tanods or Bantay Bayan serve as force multipliers of our uniformed personnel in ensuring peace and order and combating illegal drugs,” he said before.