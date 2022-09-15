Scam webpages look like Land Bank’s website but they’re not

Land Bank of the Philippines warned the public against phishing sites masquerading as the official Landbank iAccess website.

Scammers used Google advertisements, SEO titles, and URLs similar to the bank’s official website.

A closer look at one of the URLs shows the bank’s name was misspelled as “lanbahk.”

The suspicious website design looks similar to Landbank’s official page, a Facebook user noted.

To avoid being scammed, Landbank shared some tips to protect online bank users, which includes the following:

Always verify the correct URL of the iAccess website by checking for any wrong spellings.

Visit the LANDBANK website when accessing the Access portal to ensure its authenticity.

Bookmark or save the correct iAccess website URL for easy reference.

Never EVER give or share personal or financial information. These include One-Time Passwords (OTPs) online passwords and the Credit Verification Value (CW) at the back of debit and credit cards.

The government-owned bank also advised the public to visit the LANDBANK website and use the URLs from there to visit any digital banking channel, like the official iAccess website.

People could also use the LANDBANK Mobile Banking App for more secure transactions.

To report phishing websites, people may reach LANDBANK Customer Care Hotline at (02) 8-405-7000 or 1-800-10-405-7000 (PLDT Domestic Toll-Free Number). They may also send an email to [email protected]