DLSU students told to observe ‘buddy system’ despite false kidnapping alarm

The University Student Government (USG) of De La Salle University reminded students to observe a “buddy system” after alleged kidnapping reports over the past week near the campus along Taft Avenue.

According to Archers Network, the DLSU’s television network organization, a kidnapping reportedly occurred around the early hours of Thursday after residents supposedly heard screams.

Security guards of surrounding condominiums in the area said they did not receive noise complaints from residents.

The police and the university quickly denied the allegations.

Police Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon, director of the Manila Police District, said in an interview that no kidnapping incident had been documented in the area by substations so far.

He added that they are continuously beefing up police visibility through nightly patrols done around schools.

The USG also verified with the Malate Police Station and its substation that no kidnappings occurred along Taft Avenue.

“We urgently advise the Lasallian community to remain vigilant and to keep safe inside and outside the University’s vicinity,” it said on a Facebook post on Thursday.

“Rest assured, your USG will keep the community updated regarding these reports of this nature and shall be in constant communication with the University administration,” the student body said.

It also posted emergency hotline numbers—including different police stations in the area—that students can call in case of suspicious activities and incidents.

Last month, the PNP assured citizens that the recent spate of street crimes and kidnappings around the country do not appear to be connected to each other.

Police Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said they were isolated incidents where suspects had differing motives.

She added that the national police were taking extra steps to deploy force multipliers to arrest street crimes being reported in and around Metro Manila.

“Even our barangay policemen will be reactivated. These will be reactivated based on the order of our [secretary of the interior and local government] so that they can help in patrolling,” Fajardo said.