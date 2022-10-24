Canceled, delayed flight? Here are air passenger’s rights, benefits

What are your rights as an air passenger?

Lawyer Chel Diokno shared a TikTok video discussing the rights and benefits of passengers who experienced a delay or cancelation in their flights.

His video, shared last week, is once again gaining traction after an airplane overshot the runway at Mactan-Cebu International Airport causing the rerouting of some flights and the cancelation of others.

Canceled flights

If your flight is canceled less than 24 hours before the estimated time of departure and the air carrier is liable for the cancelation, Diokno said some of the options for passengers are the following:

Ask for a full refund if there is no longer an intent to fly

Endorse to another air carrier without paying any fare difference

Rebook a ticket without additional charge

Meanwhile, the lawyer said passengers whose flights were canceled while they were at the airport, have the right to the following amenities:

Sufficient refreshments or foods

Hotel accommodation accessible from the airport

Transportation from the airport to the hotel

Free phone calls, texts, or e-mails

Diokno said passengers with flights canceled at least 24 hours before the departure time for any reason may claim a refund or rebook their flight.

On the other hand, if the flight is canceled because of force majeure, or safety or security reasons, the passenger is entitled to a refund.

The lawyer said that a flight is considered canceled when there are at least six hours of delay in the departure and the air carrier is liable for this delay.

Passengers who experienced a canceled flight may also be entitled to the following, according to Diokno.

Additional compensation in the form of cash or voucher

The right to board the flight if it takes place more than six hours after the estimated time of departure if the passenger has not rebooked or asked for a refund

Diokno also said that the refund should be claimed immediately at the airport counter or the airline’s main office or branch.

Delayed flights

If there is at least three hours delay in the departure of the aircraft while passengers are waiting in the terminal, they have the right to the following:

Refreshments or meals

Free phone calls, texts, or e-mails

Rebook, refund, or endorse to another air carrier without paying any fare difference

On the other hand, if the passenger is already in the aircraft and experienced at least two hours delay in the take-off, passengers are entitled to food and beverage.

If the air carrier failed to comply with the Air Passenger Rights Act, passengers may file their complaints before the Civil Aeronautics Board.

The summary of the rights of passenger can also be viewed by Official Gazette.