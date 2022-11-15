‘The world has noticed!’: Pinoys rejoice over Lea Salonga, Pentatonix’s ‘Christmas In Our Hearts’ collab

“Pinoy represent!”

This was what Filipinos commented after learning that Broadway star Lea Salonga collaborated with American a cappella ensemble Pentatonix to give a modern twist to a Jose Mari Chan classic.

The multiple award-winning singer announced that she did a 2022 rendition of the iconic Holiday song “Christmas In Our Hearts” with the Grammy-winning pop group.

“Yes, folks! This is happening! Had the most wonderful time recording this classic Filipino Christmas song with @ptxofficial!” Lea wrote on Instagram, tagging the account of Pentatonix.

“And yes, fellow Pinoys, this is the Christmas In Our Hearts you think it is!” she added.

The song is part of the group’s sixth album, “Holidays Around The World,” which features several collaborations with the biggest pop singers and idols from different parts of the world.

Among the artists include Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Congolese gospel singer Grace Lokwa, Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji, Latin band La Santa Cecilia, Indian superstar Shreya Ghoshal, Japanese YouTubers HIKAKIN & SEIKIN, British a cappella ensemble The King’s Singers, and American superstar Meghan Trainor.

Pentatonix’s rendition of the classic Christmas song with Lea revisits the Holidays with a comforting, dream-like spin.

The collaboration elated Lea’s fans, Pinoy and non-Pinoy alike.

“Loved it!! You all sound so good together!!! Thanks for getting us in the Christmas spirit early… we need it!!” a foreign fan said.

“Love it! Pinoy represent!” a Filipino commented with emojis of the heart and the Philippine flag.

“OMG, finally, this song deserved (a) worldwide stream,” another Facebook user wrote upon learning of the collaboration.

“Wow, Jose Mari Chan, the world has noticed!” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

“Christmas In Our Hearts” was originally written and performed by Diamond-certified Filipino artist Jose Mari Chan as part of his first Christmas album with the same name in 1990.

Jose Mari sang it as a duet with his then-teenage daughter Liza Chan.

It became the top favorite song in his Holiday-themed album and was certified triple platinum by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry weeks after its initial release.

Reports said that the duet part was originally offered to Lea, who at that time was at the peak of her career following the musical “Miss Saigon.”

Her record label abroad would not allegedly allow her to record it.

“Christmas In Our Hearts” continues to be played on airwaves and public spaces more than three decades after its initial release.