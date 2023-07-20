G Tongi shares how fans can meet Broadway cast after Lea Salonga fan incident

Filipino-American Giselle “G” Töngi, one of the co-producers of the “Here Lies Love” musical, shared how fans can meet the cast after she was namedropped by a fan who ambushed Lea Salonga’s dressing room.

The half-Pinay, who also acts as the cultural and community liaison of the immersive disco musical, expressed her gratitude to the Filipino community who flew from different parts of the world to show support for the show.

“We really appreciate everyone who followed our safety protocols for our artists,” G Töngi said in a Threads post that she reshared on her Facebook account on Tuesday, July 18.

She also took it as an opportunity to share how fans can meet the cast and properly have photo opportunities.

“If you want the chance to meet the cast [and] get your playbills signed, please proceed directly out of the theater to [the] stage door after the show on 53rd Street between Broadway and 8th. Maraming, maraming salamat po!” G Töngi said in the post.

The Fil-Am creative also posted a screengrab of a Google Map to give them a visual aid of the directions.

When a Facebook user posted a comment that threw shade at the viral fans who ambushed Lea’s dressing room before, G Töngi agreed.

“So are you’re saying don’t sneak past security, invade the sacred haven of artists, then drop your name to get a picture with Lea?!” the user wrote with an eyeroll emoji.

“Bingo!” G Töngi responded.

Lea was notoriously ambushed by Christopher Carpila and his companions after “Here Lies Love,” a Broadway show with an all-Pinoy cast.

The Pinay Broadway icon was visibly upset when she learned that Carpila and his companions were not on the guest list and therefore, had no authorized access to the dressing room.

Carpila and his companions insisted on having their pictures taken with Lea right there, with one of them even claiming they were friends with G Töngi.

This was later proven false by Lea, who approached G Töngi after the incident and had “no idea who they were,” according to the Disney Legend.

Lea also shared that prior to the viral video, Carpila and his companions were “escorted out of the building” after the group had “rushed” to her on the dance floor and alarmed security following the show.

The Pinay singer said the fans “came back” and proceeded to go to her dressing room unannounced.

Meanwhile, Carpila said he was not apologetic for uploading a video of his encounter with Lea, claiming he had no ill intention.

He also said he did not expect Lea to react that way.

“Hindi namin ini-expect na parang, that little time sana ay mapagbigyan, tutal, andoon naman na po kami,” Carpila said in an interview on “Julius and Tintin: Para sa Pamilyang Pilipino” on July 18.

“But of course, nire-respeto po natin si Miss Lea. Baka that time ay pagod po siya or whatever,” he added.

Lea previously tweeted that she will “protect” her territories and boundaries if crossed, even if it means losing fans as a result.

She is playing Aurora Aquino, the mother of late senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr, in “Here Lies Love.”

The disco Broadway musical centers on former first lady Imelda Marcos’ rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the historic People Power Revolution.