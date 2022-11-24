‘Namulat ang mata’: Pinoys relate to ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra’ scene featuring Padre Damaso’s comment vs school

A particular scene from the November 16 episode of the hit Kapuso series “Maria Clara at Ibarra” resonated with Filipinos as it talked about education and how it enlightens the youth.

A dialogue between the characters Padre Damaso (Tirso Cruz) and another Franciscan friar about Crisostomo Ibarra‘s (Dennis Trillo) plans to build a school in the fictional town of San Diego caught the attention of Reddit and Twitter users.

In the November 16 episode, Padre Damaso expresses his disagreement about the idea, saying that Ibarra will only teach about “heresy” and “sacrilege.”

“Isang tunay na hangal! Itutuloy ni Crisotomo ang libreng eskuwelahan para sa lahat. Kahit na hindi ako ang kura ng San Diego, hindi ako sasang-ayon sa eskuwelang ‘yan!” Tirso’s character said after reading a letter.

“Hindi ba maganda na maibahagi ni Crisostomo ang mga natutunan niya sa Europa?” the other friar in the scene said.

“At ano ang ituturo niya, a ver! Heresiya? Sakrilehiyo? Nakalimutan mo na ba ang nangayari sa Pranses? Nang dahil sa pagbabasa, namulat ang mata ng mga kabataan at nauwi sa isang madugong rebolusyon!” Padre Damaso said.

“Yan ba ang gusto niyong mangyari dito?” he added, referencing the 18th century French Revolution in which France’s monarchy was abolished. “Hindi ko pahihintulutan.”

“Marahil balak tularan ni Crisostomo ang kanyang ama. Bueno, ano ngayon ang gusto mong mangyari, padre?” the other friar said.

“Mukhang mapapaaga ang pagbisita ko para sa piyesta at ang pagdalaw ko sa aking inaanak. Hmph. Makikita muli ng mga taga- San Diego. Ipaaalala ko sa kanila na ako lang ang may karapatang magturo sa bayan na iyon ng tamang leksyon!” Padre Damaso responded.

A clip of the moment was shared on Reddit and Twitter as some argued the logic of the character is the reason why the powerful do not supposedly want “well-educated citizens.”

“‘Dahil sa pagbabasa, namulat ang mata ng mga kabataan.’ This is why they fear to have well-educated citizens who learn the ability to discern what’s right [and] wrong,” a Reddit user said, earning 97% upvotes.

“Even to this day, ito ang kinatatakutan ng mga may kapangyarihan. ‘Pag natuto ang mga mamamayan at magkaroon ng discernment kung ano ang tama at mali, wala na silang mauuto,” a Twitter user said.

"Dahil sa pagbabasa, namulat ang mata ng mga kabataan" Even to this day, ito ang kinatatakutan ng mga may kapangyarihan. Pag natuto ang mga mamamayan at magkaroon ng discernment kung ano ang tama at mali, wala na silang mauuto.#MCILagotSiKlay pic.twitter.com/UxVAwGs0NK — ET (@escapingthought) November 16, 2022

Other online Pinoys agreed with the sentiments in the comments.

“Pabor sa kanila ang mga kabataan ngayon, puro TikTok at other questionable at non-taxable platforms ang tinatambayan,” a Redditor reacted.

“Fake [news] be like: [We’re] waiting in the wings,” another Pinoy commented.

“We are reverting na. Mas kapanipaniwala daw ang ‘vloggers’ kaysa magbasa at magsaliksik,” a different Redditor said.

“Maria Clara at Ibarra” reimagines the world of Jose Rizal’s Spanish-era novels with a modern twist.

It has a Generation Z point of view through Klay, its main character. She is a nursing student who wakes up and finds herself in the world of “Noli Me Tangere” in 1887.

The series recently gained buzz when its lead star delivered a monologue about the clergy, airing her frustrations with them.

