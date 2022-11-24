The ‘jeepcycle’: Welding shop fuses tricycle and traditional jeepney in one vehicle

Did you know that there’s a tricycle that can carry more than the usual number of passengers?

A welding shop is gaining traction after it created “jeepcycles,” a fusion of jeepneys and tricycles, in Cabuyao, Laguna.

Instead of a usual two-seater sidecar, the innovation has full seats similar to jeepney designs and can accommodate up to six passengers.

Eric Mahinay, the 29-year-old owner of the 5E Welding Shop in Cabuyao, said they have been offering “jeepcycles” since 2019.

He shared that they started to make the designs of tricycles similar to traditional jeepneys after noticing the shift to modern jeepneys following the government’s modernization of PUVs or public utility vehicles.

“Naisip ko gawin dahil unti-unti na nawawala ’yong jeepney, para kung sakali ay nandiyan pa rin ang itsura niya sa tricycle. Trademark kasi ng Pinoy ang jeep, kaya sayang,” Mahinay told The Philippine STAR.

He also considers the “jeepcycle” a symbol of “Pinoy pride” and an indication of Filipinos’ talents and innovation in creating local products.

In another interview, Mahinay said they started to create more “jeepcycles” to attract people and to help them with their means amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that producing it takes about 15 days and costs around P80,000 to P120,000.

Another innovation of their welding shop is the “mini jeepney,” a Pinoy take on India’s three-wheelers Bajaj RE.

Unlike the “jeepcycle,” this doesn’t have a sidecar as the driver operates the vehicle with a wheel.

“Sobrang liit lang kasi ng maintenance nito dahil makina lang ng motorcycle ang gagamitin ko at cute sia dahil Pinoy na Pinoy ang dating,” Mahinay said.

Mahinay said that they have projects booked until May 2023.

Those interested may inquire on their Facebook page.